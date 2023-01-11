There are not many more relaxing moments than sitting on the hotel balcony during vacation and calmly watching the sunset. That's until something exotic comes into sight. A tourist in Thailand was shocked to find a dangerous snake swimming around her hotel pool. The British woman was on vacation when she spotted the reptile enjoying a dip in the neon-lit pool and took camera footage of hotel employees attempting to remove the giant creature. "I'm on holiday in Thailand and there's a 12 foot snake in the swimming pool," she wrote over a recording posted on TikTok. Here's what the footage showed.

1 On Holiday

The tourist, who posts travel videos under the name Elisabeth Elektra, was on vacation in Thailand when she saw something particularly unwelcome—a 12 foot snake relaxing in her hotel pool. She lost no time getting footage of the slithery beast, which was enjoying the swanky pool.

2 Snake Removal

Hotel employees got to work removing the snake, which didn't take kindly to being interfered with. The tourist's video shows a man trying to catch the snake with a small net usually used for pool cleaning. The snake would recoil every time the net came too close.

3 Evasive Snake

The snake keeps evading the net, swimming away from the hotel staff trying to capture it. It was eventually caught off-camera. "The hotel staff moved it to safety, one of them stroked its head as they took it away to reassure it," the woman said.

4 No Thank You, Thailand

Public reaction to the TikTok video is split between horror and humor. "The snake is also on a vacation 😂😂," one person commented. "Let's discuss the pool man and his tiny net trying to deal with this 😳," said another. "Yep, looks like I'm not going to Thailand," said a third.

5 Highly Venomous Snakes

Thailand is home to a diverse range of snake species, many of which are water snakes. These snakes can be found in a variety of aquatic habitats such as rivers, lakes, and swamps. While the majority of water snakes are non-venomous and pose little threat to humans, some species found in Thailand can be dangerous if they are disturbed or feel threatened.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

One of the most common water snakes found in Thailand is the banded water snake (Enhydris enhydris). This species is relatively harmless to humans and is typically found in slow-moving water bodies such as marshes and swamps. They feed mainly on fish and frogs and are not known to be aggressive towards humans.

Another common species is the banded Krait (Bungarus fasciatus), which is venomous and highly dangerous to humans. It is found in freshwater habitats such as rivers and streams, and can also be found in tidal mangrove swamps. The venom of this species contains a powerful neurotoxin that can cause severe muscle paralysis and can be fatal if left untreated. Bites from this snake should be considered a medical emergency and immediate treatment should be sought.

Additionally, the Malayan pit viper (Calloselasma rhodostoma) is another venomous snake found in Thailand which habitat is forest and near water, While this species is not as aggressive as the banded krait, it is still considered dangerous to humans. Bites from this snake can cause severe pain, swelling, and bleeding at the bite site, and can also lead to severe systemic reactions such as shock and kidney failure if left untreated.

6 How to Avoid Snakes on Vacation

As a general rule, it is vital to be cautious and aware of your surroundings when spending time near or in water in exotic locations, especially in areas known to be habitats for venomous snakes. If you encounter a snake, it is best to give it a wide berth and avoid disturbing it. If you are bitten by a snake, it is important to seek immediate medical attention to minimize the risk of serious complications.