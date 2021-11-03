Winn-Dixie, Harveys, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This Food from Stores

If you live in a southern state, chances are shopping at your local Winn-Dixie is a regular part of your regular routine. The popular retailer operates more than 500 locations, comprised of supermarkets, liquor stores, and pharmacies across five states, serving millions of shoppers each year.

However, if you stopped into a Winn-Dixie recently—or a store owned by its parent company, Southeastern Grocers—you might want to double-check your groceries before making your next meal. A popular food from Winn-Dixie and other stores is being recalled because it could make customers sick. Read on to find out if you purchased the affected food and what to do if you've got it at home.

A popular food sold at Winn-Dixie and is being recalled.

On Nov. 2, Southeastern Grocers announced that it was recalling 16-oz. packages of Fisherman's Wharf Brand Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp 16-20 count.

The recalled shrimp was sold at all 400-plus Winn-Dixie supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The product was also sold by two additional supermarket chains.

In addition to Winn-Dixie stores, the recalled shrimp was sold at all Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, as well as Fresco y Mas stores, which operate exclusively in Florida.

The recalled products can be identified by UPC 2114003262 and a Best-By date of 4/5/2023.

The recalled shrimp may be contaminated with Listeria.

The products were recalled from the three supermarket chains after it was discovered that they may be contaminated with Listeria.

In many otherwise healthy people, consuming Listeria-contaminated foods may cause symptoms including diarrhea and fever, but can also cause confusion, convulsions, headaches, loss of balance, muscle aches, and a stiff neck in some individuals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeria exposure is also known to cause miscarriage, pre-term birth, and stillbirth in pregnant people and may cause potentially fatal infections in newborns. Pregnant people, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of developing severe symptoms or dying from eating Listeria-contaminated food.

If you purchased the recalled shrimp, get rid of it.

If you bought the potentially-contaminated shrimp, don't eat it. Southeastern Grocers recommends that customers either throw the product away or return it to a local Winn-Dixie, Harveys, or Fresco y Mas for a full refund.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at (866) 946-6349 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

