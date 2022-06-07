Health

If You Have These Treats at Home, "Immediately Dispose of Them," FDA Warns

The agency warns this product could pose a potential health risk.

June 7, 2022
June 7, 2022

Anyone with a sweet tooth knows how important it is to have treats on hand. Whether it's ice cream in the freezer or cookies in your kitchen cabinet, they're vital supplies for whenever your next sugar craving hits. But before you dig into your next indulgence, you may want to double-check what you're about to eat. That's because the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued a warning to "immediately dispose of" certain treats due to a potential health risk. Read on to see which sugary item should get tossed right away.

Food and beverage companies have recently recalled several food products.

The food safety system in the U.S. is designed to protect consumers with rigorous requirements for manufacturers. But, unfortunately, sometimes products can end up on the store shelf and in fridges or cupboards at home before companies discover a health risk—sometimes leading to far-reaching consequences. Recently, a growing string of recalls has stemmed from an initial warning from J.M. Smucker Co. about potential Salmonella contamination in its Jif peanut butter products. Since the May 20 announcement, a growing number of items have been pulled from shelves, including certain fudge products sold by Walmart and fresh fruit snack cups prepared by Albertsons Companies and stocked at more than 20 grocery store chains.

The FDA issued another serious recall on May 28 when it announced that fresh organic strawberries sold under the brands FreshKampo and HEB were not safe for consumption after an investigation uncovered that the fruit was linked to a recent hepatitis A outbreak across three states and Canada. Besides the fruit having a wide distribution at major grocery store chains across the U.S., the agency issued a subsequently related recall of Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose on June 5 due to potential contamination. Now, health officials warn that one more item could potentially put your safety at risk.

Now, the FDA has announced a recall of one sweet treat that may be in your kitchen.

On June 6, the FDA announced that Wilton Industries voluntarily recalled certain lots of its Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles and Rainbow Sprinkles Mix. The items were distributed nationally through retail stores and sold online, including through the company's website.

According to the notice, the affected products can be identified by the lot code printed on the bottom of the container. The recalled Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles include the lot codes 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, and 21022Z, while the affected Rainbow Sprinkles Mix packages include lots 21005Z and 21111Z.

The company recalled the product due to a potential health hazard it could pose to some people.

The FDA states that it announced the recall after discovering that samples of the product contained milk, even though the label doesn't list milk as an ingredient. According to the agency, this could pose a "risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" for anyone with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity that eats the sprinkles.

"The health and safety of our consumers is Wilton's primary concern, and Wilton is acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue," the agency wrote in the recall notice.

Here's what you should do if you've purchased the recalled items.

The FDA reports that stores are currently pulling the affected products from shelves nationwide. However, the agency warns that anyone who has already purchased the affected items "should immediately dispose of them." Otherwise, customers can return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund.

