Here's the List of Royals in Line for the Throne After Queens' Death

Everything you need to know about the succession line of the Royal Family.

By Leah Groth
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96. Just hours after a representative confirmed that Her Majesty's health was ailing and the Royal Family rushed to be by her side, it was revealed that England's longest-serving monarch had died. She has reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years, recently celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. The death of Queen Elizabeth meant Prince Charles automatically became King Charles III. Here is what you need to know about who is in line for the British throne.

The King: Prince Charles

Prince Charles
The Prince of Wales became the King of England as soon as his mother passed away. King Charles made history as the longest-serving British monarch-in-waiting. He was just three when his mother, Elizabeth, became Queen. Another fun fact? He is the first royal heir to graduate with a university degree.

First in Line: Prince William

Prince William
Prince William, the first born son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, is set to take over the throne after Charles. The Duke of Cambridge followed suit with his father's educational advancement, and currently has the highest level of education – Master of Arts – than any other Royal.

Second in Line: Prince George

After William, his first child with Kate Middleton, son George, is next in line. Born in 2013, the 9-year-old is currently studying with his siblings at a new school.

Third and Fourth in Line: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Shutterstock

Followed by George, Prince William and Kate Middleton's other children are next in line. Charlotte, born in 2015, followed by Louis, born in 2018. Fun fact: Up until 2011, male heirs would jump up in the line of succession in front of female siblings. This would mean that Louis would have been third in line and Charlotte fourth.

Fifth in Line: Prince Harry

Prince Harry
Unless Kate and William decide to have more children, Prince Harry will be next in line for the throne. Prior to Prince William welcoming his first child, the Duke of Sussex was third in line behind him.

Sixth and Seventh in Line: Archie and Lilibet

After Harry, his children with wife Meghan Markle are next in line for the throne. Archie is the first biracial British child born into the royal family. Why don't the children have Prince and Princess titles before their name? Being that far down the succession line doesn't guarantee that title. However, now that the two have moved up, it would make them eligible.

Eighth in Line: Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, the third child born to Queen Elizabeth, is now eighth in line. However, in 2019 he stepped back from his official royal duties after his sex scandal and involvement with Jeffrey Epstein surfaced. Princess Anne would have been next. However, because of the sibling policy, she falls behind her two brothers.

Ninth and Tenth in Line: Princess Beatrice and Sienna

Andrew and former wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson had two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Beatrice is the older of the two, making her ninth in line. Her daughter, Sienna, is tenth.

Eleventh, Twelfth, Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteen in Line: Beatrice, August, Prince Edward and Louise

Next would come Princess Eugenie then her son August. While Prince Edward was the Queen's fourth child, because of the prior policy of sons jumping ahead of daughters in the succession line, he would be thirteenth in line for the throne. He is followed by his son James, and daughter Louise, who also got pushed down the succession line because of the sibling policy.

Sixteen in Line: Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter, Princess Anne, is next in line. She was the second child born to the couple. Her son, Peter, and daughter, Zara, would come after her. 

