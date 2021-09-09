If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.

During a press conference on Sept. 8, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Joe Biden would be revealing a new set of plans to combat the spread of the virus the following day. "There are six steps the President is announcing," Psaki told reporters. "There will be new components … Some of that will be related to access to testing. Some will be related to mandates. Some will be related to how we ensure kids are protected in schools."

"There will be new components that sure, will of course impact people across the country, but we're also all working together to get the virus under control, to return to our normal lives," she added.

While full details of the upcoming changes weren't set to be officially unveiled until 5 p.m. the following day, the magnitude of the changes was still hinted at. When pressed by reporters if such changes would have an impact on "day-to-day life" for Americans, Psaki replied: "it depends on if you're vaccinated or not."

On Thursday morning, The New York Times reported that President Biden would sign a series of executive orders later that day that would require most federal employees and any contractors doing business with the federal government to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to two officials familiar with the plan, more than four million executive branch employees across federal agencies and the armed services will be affected by the new policy. However, Congressional staffers and federal court employees will not fall under the order.

The impending announcement comes as areas around the U.S. have struggled with surges of new infections, a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, and a lag in vaccination rates—which many top health officials view as vital to combating the virus. "We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life," Psaki told reporters on Sept. 8. "That's what our objective is, so we want to be specific about what we're trying to achieve."

During an interview with Axios on Sept. 9, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said that the current figures were proof that more citizens need to be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19. "The endgame is to suppress the virus," Fauci said. "Right now, we're still in pandemic mode, because we have 160,000 new infections a day. That's not even modestly good control … which means it's a public health threat."

The top health official explained that numbers would have to come way down to get the virus under control. "In a country of our size, you can't be hanging around and having 100,000 infections a day. You've got to get well below 10,000 before you start feeling comfortable," he explained.

But Fauci was also quick to caution that bringing COVID-19 under control didn't necessarily mean eradicating it completely. He explained that even when enough of the population has been vaccinated, "you'll still get some people getting infected, but you're not going to have it as a public health threat."

