If You Bought These Supplements, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says

Dieting and exercising isn't always easy or fun, but it's a more promising solution than turning to whatever's in that bottle of mystery supplements promising rapid weight loss. In some cases, it's not just disappointment you'll get when you pop that supposed miracle weight loss pill, either: the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of two supplements from one company due to the serious health risk they may present, and they're warning anyone who purchased the pills not to take them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these supplements now.

The FDA announced the recall of specific Je Dois L'avoir Boutique weight loss supplements.

On Aug. 2, the FDA announced that Je Dois L'avoir Boutique of Hanford, California had voluntarily recalled its 365 Skinny High Intensity Pills and 365 Skinny Emergency Boutique pills, both used for weight loss, and sold in 30-count bottles.

The 365 Skinny formula is supposedly the stronger of the two formulas, and the 365 Skinny Emergency was marketed as allegedly being safer for people with high blood pressure, diabetes, and other medical issues, according to the recall notice.

The supplements may be contaminated with prescription medication.

The Je Dois L'Avoir supplements were pulled from the market after it was discovered that they contain sibutramine, once sold as prescription drug Meridia in the U.S. until it was withdrawn from the market over concerns about the health risk it presented to consumers. "The 365 Skinny High Intensity Pills and 365 Skinny Emergency Boutique potentially can cause serious health risks such as seizures, tachycardia, palpitations, heart attacks and allergic reactions," the recall notice states.

In Oct. 2010, the FDA announced its recommendation that medical professionals stop prescribing Meridia to patients due to the risk of cardiovascular health problems associated with its use. Manufacturer Abbott Laboratories subsequently withdrew the mediation from the market.

If you bought the pills, do not use them.

While the recall notice states that there have been no cases of illness or injury related to use of the recalled supplements, anyone who purchased them should still stop taking them immediately.

Je Dois L'avoir is contacting customers by email to arrange for the return of the affected products. If you have the recalled products in your possession or have questions about the recall, you can also contact Je Dois L'avoir at 559-302-6215 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST or via email at jedois2020@gmail.com. If you have taken either of the recalled supplements and believe that you are experiencing adverse effects, contact a medical professional immediately.

The pills join a long list of weight loss supplements to be recalled due to contamination.

The recalled Je Dois L'avoir pills are the latest in a long list of supplements to be pulled from the market due to contamination with prescription drugs.

In 2018, the FDA published a list of 72 weight loss products that had tested positive for undeclared drugs, all but five of which were found to contain sibutramine. In 2020, the FDA issued another warning about certain weight loss products, this time cautioning buyers against purchasing weight loss aids from sites like Amazon and eBay due to the FDA's frequent discovery of contamination with prescription drugs, including sibutramine.

