If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.

Multiple Great Value and Marketside bakery products have been recalled.

On July 20, the FDA issued a recall notice for multiple products produced by Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. and sold under two Walmart-exclusive labels.

The affected products sold at Walmart include 12-oz. packages of Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffins sold 8 to the case with UPC number 078742-33100 3 and lot numbers GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, and GCD1B; 12-oz. packages of Great Value Banana Nut Snack Muffins sold 8 to the case with UPC number 078742-35747 8 and lot numbers GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B; 12-oz. packages of Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins sold 8 to the case with UPC number 078742-20120 7 and lot numbers GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, and GCC1B; and 12-oz. packages of Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cups sold 8 to the case with UPC number 078742-33099 0 and lot numbers GCB1B and GCI1B.

The recall also includes 14-oz. packages of Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins sold 9 to the case with UPC number 681131-40073 2 and lot numbers GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, and GCC1C, and 14-oz. packages of Strawberry & Creme Muffins sold 8 to the case with UPC number 681131-41133 2 and lot numbers GCB1C and GCI1C.

Numerous other Give and Go Prepared Foods products are being recalled.

The recall includes multiple products produced by Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp., that were sold at other retailers as well.

The other foods being recalled include 3.75-oz. Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins – Blueberry; 3.75-oz. Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins – Chocolate Chip; 3.75-oz. Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins – Blueberry, Chocolate Chip & Banana Nut with 20 units per tray, 6 trays per case; 3.6-oz. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Blueberry Streusel; 3.6-oz. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Banana Nut; 3.6-oz. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Double Chocolate; 3.6-oz. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins -Blueberry Streusel / Banana Nut / Double Chocolate with 16 units per tray; 12-oz. Stop n Shop 12-count Mini Muffin Blueberry Streusel; 12-oz. Stop n Shop 12-count Mini Corn Muffins; 2.6-oz. 7-Eleven Selects Banana Nut 3-pack Mini Muffins with 16 units per tray and 6 trays per case; 2.6-oz 7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3-pack Mini Muffins with 16 units per tray and 6 trays per case; 12-oz. Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel Mini Muffins in cases of 10; 12-oz. Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake Mini Muffins in cases of 10; 12-oz. Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins in cases of 10; 12-oz. Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel Mini Muffins in cases of 10; 12-oz. Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel / Banana Nut Mini Muffins in cases of 10; 12-oz. Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut Mini Muffins in cases of 10; 2.6-oz. The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3-pack Mini Muffins; and 2.6-oz The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3-pack Mini Muffins sold in trays of 10 units.

All of the UPC and lot numbers for the recalled products can be found on the recall notice via the FDA website. The recall is exclusive to the aforementioned products and only Give & Go products sold within the U.S. are affected.

The products are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

According to the recall notice, the products are being pulled from the market because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Among otherwise healthy individuals, listeria typically causes flu-like symptoms that resolve quickly without treatment, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea, severe headaches, and stiffness.

However, listeria infections can sometimes be fatal among young children, elderly individuals, and the immunocompromised. Listeria infections have also been linked to both miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant individuals.

If you purchased the affected products, do not eat them.

Due to the serious nature of the potential contamination, Give & Go advises, that, "Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them."

For more information about the recall, you can contact Give & Go 24 hours a day at 844-366-1171; customer relations professionals will be available to respond to calls on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

