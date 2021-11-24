Health

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

The store announced it was recalling these beverages sold at their stores.

By Zachary Mack
November 24, 2021
November 24, 2021

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. More than 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at Walmart, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.

Walmart is recalling Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea Powdered Tea, and Kool-Aid.

kool aid craziest facts
Lisa Holder / Shutterstock

On Nov. 20, KraftHeinz announced it was recalling specific containers of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages. According to a notice posted on its website the same day, the recall also includes products that were sold at Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the U.S.

The affected products have "Best When Used By" dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 on their packaging. The company says that select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with "Best When Used By" date of September 15, 2023 and select Tang powdered beverages with "Best When Used By" dates of August 20-21, 2023 are also being voluntarily recalled in Canada.

The recalled drinks could contain small pieces of metal or glass.

A case of Country Time Lemonade containers
Shutterstock

The decision to pull the popular drink mixes from the shelves was made after finding that they could potentially pose a serious health risk. According to the recall notice from KraftHeinz, an inspection of a manufacturing facility uncovered the "potential presence of very small pieces of metal or glass that may have been introduced during production" in the products.

The latest notice is an expansion of a previous recall notice affecting the drinks sold at Costco.

Costco retail wholesaler, people shopping entrance and exit, Danvers Massachusetts USA, May 5, 2018
Shutterstock

The latest recall comes as an expansion of a previous notice posted on Nov. 12 for products sold at Costco. The original warning was specific to 82.5-oz. containers of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix carried by the warehouse stores.

Anyone with the recalled drinks shouldn't consume them and should throw them out immediately.

person opening trash can lid
Shutterstock/Jenson

Naturally, the company warns that anyone who has purchased the affected items shouldn't consume them and throw them away immediately. They can also return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

Looking to see if an item you purchased is affected? Customers with questions about the recall can contact KraftHeinz Consumer Relations at (855) 713-9237 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET daily.

