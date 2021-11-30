Walmart Just Removed This Product From Its Website After Complaints

Whether you're looking for laundry detergent or searching for an amazing Cyber Monday deal on the latest electronics, millions of customers log on to Walmart's website every day seeking the products they want at a competitive price. And while the vast majority of the website's products leave customers satisfied, there's been one major exception as of late. A product has recently been taken off the Walmart website after multiple customer complaints. Read on to discover which item the company has pulled from its website over the offense it has caused.

A singing cactus sold at Walmart has been removed from its website.

A singing cactus marketed as a toy for young children has been removed from the Walmart website, CTV News Toronto reports.

The cactus, which sings songs in English, Spanish, and Polish, was sold for approximately $26 on Walmart.com. While the URL for the singing cactus is still up on the Walmart website, all images and descriptions of the product have been taken down.

The cactus sings an offensive and adult song.

The singing cactus was pulled from the Walmart website after it was discovered that one of the songs the toy sings in Polish makes references to substance abuse and suicidal ideation.

The cactus sings "Gdzie Jest Biały Węgorz," or "Where is the White Eel?" a song by Polish artist Cypis, which deals with these adult themes. Ania Tanner, a Polish woman who purchased the toy for her grandchild, told CTV of the discovery, "I was in shock. I thought, 'What is this, some kind of joke?'"

The toy was sold by a third party and was not made by Walmart.

While the toy was sold on the Walmart website as well as on Amazon, the product was not produced by either company, but rather manufactured by a company in China.

"These items are sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace website. We are removing the items while we look into this complaint further," a spokesperson for Walmart explained to CTV News Toronto. Complaints about the product date back to July 2021, when a Polish parent living in Taiwan first reported the issue to TaiwanNews.com after purchasing the toy at a Carrefour store.

The musician behind the song decried its use in this context.

It's not just customers who are incensed about the use of Cypis' song in a children's toy—the musician's management has made it clear that this was not their intention, either.

Cypis' management confirmed that the musician had not given permission to have their music used this way. A spokesperson for the musician told The First News that the musician was considering legal action, calling the toy manufacturer's use of the song "unlawful."

"Certainly, the [toy] producer would not be allowed to use the song for this purpose," the spokesperson explained.

