If You Bought This at Walgreens, Stop Using It Now, Authorities Say

Walgreens is a one-stop shop for practically anything you could need for your health or home, from prescription medication to cleaning products. And while the vast majority of the store's products are used by customers with no ill effects on a daily basis, one particular item sold by the brand has just been identified as presenting a serious safety risk. Now, the brand is recalling 54,000 of this popular item due to the hazard it presents. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this product now.

Walgreens has just recalled approximately 54,000 rattles.

On July 14, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Walgreens had initiated the recall of approximately 54,000 Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Baby Rattle Sets.

The rattle sets were sold at Walgreens locations in the U.S. between Sept. 2019 and Jan. 2020 for approximately $10. The item within the sets identified as a potential safety risk is a 6.7-inch blue and red rattle with green and yellow shapes and a Winnie the Pooh figure attached to a blue ring at the top.

The rattles may present a choking hazard.

The recall was initiated by Walgreens after it was discovered that the rattle, which is said to be safe for children three months and older, could present a choking hazard. Walgreens recalled the rattles after receiving eight reports of the feet on the rattle's Winnie the Pooh figure detaching. However, as of the recall date, there had been no reports of injuries related to use of the rattles.

If you have the rattle at home, take it away from your children.

While Walgreens had not received any reports of children being harmed by the recalled rattles, the company recommends that caregivers "immediately take the recalled rattle away from young children."

If you are in possession of the affected rattles, you can call Walgreens any time at 800-925-4733 or visit the "Contact Us" section of the Walgreens website for more information and to receive a full refund.

This isn't the first rattle recall this year.

Walgreens isn't alone in having to pull their rattles from the market this year. On April 14, 2021, the CPSC announced the recall of approximately 18,000 Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles sold at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, also due to choking hazards.

As is the case with the Walgreens recall, there were no reports of children being harmed by the products as of the recall date.

