Passengers on a flight from Pakistan to Dubai were horrified when a man ran amok on the plane, punching and kicking the seats and attempting to smash through the windows with his bare feet. The flight crew was left with no choice but to tie the man down to his seat to prevent him from causing harm to himself and others. Here's what happened when the plane landed—and the reason he lost control during the flight.

1 Normal Behavior Before Flight

The 21-year-old man was said to exhibit no strange behavior before getting on the Pakistan International Airlines PK-283 flight from Peshawar, Pakistan to Dubai. "He seemed pretty OK when he went through the check-in counters and immigration," Abdullah Khan, a spokesman for PIA, told The National. "He had a return ticket and was going to Dubai on a visit visa. It was when the plane took off that he started giving azaans [call to prayer] very loudly and the crew asked him not to." Keep reading to learn more and see the video.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Tied Down

The situation went from bad to worse when the passenger became aggressive. "He became agitated and then got into the aisle and lay down on his chest and said he was offering prayers," Khan says. "He was asked to sit down but then he kicked the window of the plane. It became very clear he was not in his right mind. And because he was in such a state and becoming violent, as per the rules, he was tied to his seat."

3 Deported Back To Pakistan

The pilot of the PIA flight informed ground authorities they would need help with an unruly passenger when the plane landed in Dubai. "On landing in Dubai, a security team took him out. They probably analyzed him and said he should be deported on the next available flight," Khan says. The passenger is reportedly from Mardan city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and was visiting Dubai to see his father, who flew back to Pakistan with him when he got deported.

4 "Unstable"

When the passenger and his father landed back in Peshawar, an official report was taken before he was released. "A doctor checked him and diagnosed him as unstable," Khan says. "The crew made sure there were no passengers seated near him." There was reportedly no damage done to the windows of the Airbus A320 following the frightening incident, and the man has apparently (and unsurprisingly) been blacklisted.

5 Banned For Life

Airlines have the authority to ban passengers for life for dangerous behavior. Up to 6,000 cases were reported to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2021 for unruly passenger incidents. "We used to measure unruly passenger incidents in the dozens per year; now they're measured in the thousands," says Jeffrey Price, an aviation security expert at the Metropolitan State University of Denver and author of "Practical Aviation Security: Predicting and Preventing Future Threats."