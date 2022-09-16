It's not just your imagination: During the late summer and early fall months, shark season is at its peak in the northeast. "Just know that large sharks are here," Winton said. "They're a constant presence from June to the fall," Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, recently told Boston 25, adding that sightings tend to peak in August through October. "Just know that large sharks are here. They're a constant presence from June to the fall," she added. We most commonly hear about shark attacks in the water. However, one group of people out fishing in Maine learned that sometimes, sharks also hop on board boats as well.

1 A Group of People Were Out on a Boat

A group of high school aged boys were out fishing with their dads off the coast of Maine in August during a catch and release fishing trip. Imagine their surprise when a large Mako shark hopped on board to join them. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2 There Is a Video

The whole incident was caught on camera. "On board FV Lady Anne … this happened," Sea Ventures Charters, the owner of the fishing boat, the Lady Anne, captioned a video of the visit. "A lovely day shark fishing with two beautiful blue sharks tagged and released when a big mako took the bait. Everyone was enjoying the acrobatics of the mako when …."

3 Nobody Was Injured

In the video, the catch-and-release fishermen were shocked when the shark hopped on board. "A once-in-a-lifetime experience! Thankfully, no one on board was injured," the post continued.

4 The Shark Was Released

"Astonishingly, the mako was measured, tagged, nudged toward the transom door and released," the post said. "Dave and Cameron did an incredible job keeping people (and the mako) safe. We want to acknowledge Chris Kingsbury and his band of boys for their cool heads, assistance, and this awesome video."

5 According to the Captain It "Happened So Fast"

Captain Dave Sinclair told the New York Post that the incident "happened so fast." "We've handled a lot of sharks over the years, but makos are special– they tend to act wild and crazy. It was pretty wild and stunning to watch."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb