Video Shows Helicopter Flying Directly Into the Eye of Hurricane Fiona

“The magnitude of this storm has been breathtaking.”

September 26, 2022
September 26, 2022

Hurricane Fiona is battering Canada's Atlantic coast, washing away houses and cars in what might be the worst storm for decades. "I've lived through Hurricane Juan, and that was a foggy day compared to this monster," says local man Rene Roy, editor-in-chief of a community newspaper in Newfoundland. "This is unreal." Video footage from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows what the hurricane looks like, from a helicopter flying into the eye of the storm. Here's what the video shows.

1
The Eye Of the Storm

Nick Underwood/NOAA /WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

The small aircraft was flown into the category 3 hurricane by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to collect data on the storm. Footage shared by Nick Underwood shows the crew in the cockpit withstanding a very shaky flight through white clouds. Nothing else is visible, but the turbulence is clear. Keep reading to learn more and see the video and learn more about Fiona. 

2
Turks and Caicos

Aerial view of houses damaged along the highway that connects Miches with El Seibo in the northeast of the Dominican Republic on September 21, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona
Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Fiona hit Turks and Caicos with 125 mph winds on Tuesday, September 20, leaving destruction in its wake. According to US officials, four people lost their lives in Puerto Rico and one person was killed in Guadeloupe. "Shutting the country down early is what helped us save lives," says Turks and Caicos Deputy Governor Anya Williams.

3
Puerto Rico

Workers clean the work removing fallen trees from the highway connecting Miches with El Seibo in the northeast of the Dominican Republic
ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images

80% of Puerto Rico was without power on Tuesday as a result of hurricane damage. "It knocked down many trees, there are downed poles and here in the house we got water where it had never happened before," says mechanic Asbertly Vargas, who lives in Yauco, a coastal town. Hurricane Fiona dumped up to 30 inches of rain, leading to severe flooding.

4
Maritime Provinces

A palm tree stands in the wind in Church Bay, Bermuda, as Hurricane Fiona churned towards the Atlantic
SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP via Getty Images

Nova Scotia, Canada was hit hardest by Hurricane Fiona when it landed on Saturday, September 24. "Getting roads cleared, giving space to the crews to do what needs to be done, that's the most important thing right now," says Premier Tim Houston. "It will take time. The damage is significant, but the priority right now is getting power back to people, getting people to a safe shelter, getting, you know, some return to normal. That will take time when we come out of this."

5
The Prime Minister Speaks

Justin Trudeau in 2016
Art Babych / Shutterstock

"People have seen their homes washed away, seen the winds rip schools' roofs off," says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "And as Canadians, as we always do in times of difficulty, we will be there for each other." Trudeau has approved Nova Scotia's request for emergency federal assistance and is sending the Canadian Armed Forces to help. "The magnitude of this storm has been breathtaking," Mayor Mike Savage told CNN. "It turned out to be everything predicted."

