Video Shows Helicopter Flying Directly Into the Eye of Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona is battering Canada's Atlantic coast, washing away houses and cars in what might be the worst storm for decades. "I've lived through Hurricane Juan, and that was a foggy day compared to this monster," says local man Rene Roy, editor-in-chief of a community newspaper in Newfoundland. "This is unreal." Video footage from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows what the hurricane looks like, from a helicopter flying into the eye of the storm. Here's what the video shows.

1 The Eye Of the Storm

The small aircraft was flown into the category 3 hurricane by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to collect data on the storm. Footage shared by Nick Underwood shows the crew in the cockpit withstanding a very shaky flight through white clouds. Nothing else is visible, but the turbulence is clear. Keep reading to learn more and see the video and learn more about Fiona.

2 Turks and Caicos

Hurricane Fiona hit Turks and Caicos with 125 mph winds on Tuesday, September 20, leaving destruction in its wake. According to US officials, four people lost their lives in Puerto Rico and one person was killed in Guadeloupe. "Shutting the country down early is what helped us save lives," says Turks and Caicos Deputy Governor Anya Williams.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Puerto Rico

80% of Puerto Rico was without power on Tuesday as a result of hurricane damage. "It knocked down many trees, there are downed poles and here in the house we got water where it had never happened before," says mechanic Asbertly Vargas, who lives in Yauco, a coastal town. Hurricane Fiona dumped up to 30 inches of rain, leading to severe flooding.

4 Maritime Provinces

Nova Scotia, Canada was hit hardest by Hurricane Fiona when it landed on Saturday, September 24. "Getting roads cleared, giving space to the crews to do what needs to be done, that's the most important thing right now," says Premier Tim Houston. "It will take time. The damage is significant, but the priority right now is getting power back to people, getting people to a safe shelter, getting, you know, some return to normal. That will take time when we come out of this."

5 The Prime Minister Speaks

"People have seen their homes washed away, seen the winds rip schools' roofs off," says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "And as Canadians, as we always do in times of difficulty, we will be there for each other." Trudeau has approved Nova Scotia's request for emergency federal assistance and is sending the Canadian Armed Forces to help. "The magnitude of this storm has been breathtaking," Mayor Mike Savage told CNN. "It turned out to be everything predicted."