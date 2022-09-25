Extra

Video Shows Giant "Godzilla" Lizard Climbing up Window of Florida Home

A man was horrified to find a massive lizard peering into his house.

By Wanda Telesz
September 25, 2022
By Wanda Telesz
September 25, 2022

The visit of a surprising animal that tried to break into a family home through the window was recorded on video and shared earlier this month on Facebook. Frank Crowder found the large monitor lizard clawing at a window on his porch. The "Savannah monitor lizard," which resembled a Godzilla from a certain angle, was lurking outside the home in Apopka, a city nearby Orlando. Read on to see the video and and to learn more about the affair.

1
Giant Lizard Climbs on Florida Homeowner's Window

Frank Crowder / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

A man, who lives in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, Florida, was recently terrified to see a giant lizard, who wanted to get into his house through the patio windows. 

"OMG! Look at this!" Jocelyn Penson wrote on Facebook, adding that an unwelcomed guest paid a visit to her son's home. She said: "Look at this! Look at what came to pay [Frank] a visit today!" and also added: "Needless to say,  I won't be visiting him any time soon!"

Penson said that even if it was only a reptile, it "looks like Godzilla to me!" Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2
Savannah Monitor Lizards are Not Native to Florida

Shutterstock

Savannah monitors are large pet lizards that are one of the most easy-going and gentle species of the monitor group. They are not overactive animals and usually are easily tamed. Savannahs are popular pets in the United States but don't always thrive in captivity. 

3
Savannah Monitors are Rather "Shy"

Frank Crowder / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Savannahs are considered by the experts as one of the more "shy" monitors, however, can grow quite large and require an appropriately spacious habitat. When they become older, they are capable of becoming skittish.

4
Someone's Pet Probably Got Loose

Frank Crowder / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Reptile expert Mike Stefani, who specializes in monitoring lizards, said to FOX 35 Orlando that his first impression after watching the video was that the aminal probably got lost.

"It's pretty irresponsible to let any type of animal out of your care," Stefani said. "As a responsible animal owner and reptile owner, you should know where your animals are at all times. These few people – and there really are very few – that are irresponsible really give us a bad name."

5
If You Do See One, You Can Call Fish and Wildlife

Lace Monitor Lizard flickering it's tongue
Shutterstock

Stefani also says that if you do see one, you should call Fish and Wildlife, or you can try trapping it yourself. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that none of the nine species of monitor lizards found in Florida are native to the state. But, it happens that they are kept as pets, and once they grow too large for their owners, they are been released into the wild.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Maggie Wheeler on Friends
    Maggie Wheeler on Friends
    Entertainment

    See Janice From "Friends" Now at 61

    Maggie Wheeler was Chandler's annoying girlfriend.

  • King Charles III and Prince William
    King Charles III and Prince William
    Extra

    5 Problems King Charles and Prince William Must Solve to Protect the Monarchy, According to Royal Expert

    Here are the most pressing number issues they must tackle.

  • Friends sitting at a table talking during a dinner party
    Friends sitting at a table talking during a dinner party
    Relationships

    The Most Talkative Zodiac Sign

    Good luck getting a word in.

  • Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle.
    Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle.
    Extra

    The Real Reason Why "Furious" Prince Harry Refused Dinner with Prince William and King Charles on the Night of the Queen's Death

    Harry "said no" to an invite to eat with his father and brother.

  • Male medicine doctor hand hold clipboard pad and give prescription to patient
    Male medicine doctor hand hold clipboard pad and give prescription to patient
    Health

    A Pharmacist Says This Drug Is Overprescribed

    Many people take it for too long, a study found.

  • Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England
    Extra

    Royal Insider Reveals Surprising Way Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death

    Harry's strained relationship with his family has been affected by the days surrounding the funeral.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group