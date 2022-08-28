Video Shows Florida Carjacker Hit Police Car After Chase

A suspected carjacker in Florida led police on a wild chase that spanned several counties on Monday. Dashcam footage showed the man behind the wheel of a stolen box truck, swearing across lanes of traffic and crashing into other vehicles before he was clipped by a police car. But that didn't end the pursuit. Read on to find out what happened next.

1 Video Shows Wild Driving With Officers in Pursuit

Authorities say Brandon Baker, 33, was involved in a carjacking, then stole the truck in Tampa at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers attempted to stop Baker several times, but he refused to stop, speeding along highways and residential streets as officers from several counties joined the chase, Click Orlando reported. Keep reading to see the video.

2 Suspect Smashes Into Cars, Including Police Vehicle

Dashcam footage shows Baker driving wildly for nearly 30 minutes, weaving in and out of lanes, passing cars at hazardously close range, even swerving into opposing lanes of traffic on the highway. At one point, he steers the truck over a sidewalk and into a parking lot, smashing into cars along the way. At one point, he takes the bumper off a police car.

3 Abandons Truck, Attempts to Flee on Foot

Around 7:30 a.m., Baker jumped out of the truck at an intersection and tried to run across multiple lanes of highway traffic. But he was surrounded by a number of police vehicles and was quickly wrestled to the ground, where he continued to resist while being handcuffed. He faces several charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run, and five counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

4 Chase in San Francisco Narrowly Avoids Pedestrians

That was far from the only wild police chase to take place this week. On Wednesday in San Francisco, a man and woman suspected of burglary led police on a chase through city streets before turning onto a pedestrian walkway, sending passers-by scrambling for cover. "We thought we were going to get hit," one bystander told KPIX. "All of a sudden, a car comes running through about 45 or 50 mph with about 10 cop cars chasing it." Fortunately, the suspects were apprehended and no one was injured.

5 Hourlong Ohio Chase Ends With Bare Tires, Head-On Crash

And in Ohio on Thursday, a woman led police on a harrowing chase that lasted nearly an hour, damaged several police cars, and passed through five communities before ending in Cleveland. By the time the woman hit a parked car head-on and was arrested at 3 a.m., the car she was driving had somehow lost all its tires, forcing her to drive on bare rims. Here's the video of the Florida chase: