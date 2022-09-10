A woman is learning first-hand that drinking for 12 hours straight and then attempting to pose next to a fountain is a recipe for disaster. Haley Mohler, 27, was in Las Vegas for her friend Tori's bachelorette party, when she ended up falling into a fountain and getting soaked from head to toe. The entire incident was caught on video, which means Mohler will—of course—be living this down for the rest of her life. Here's what happened.

1 Vegas Bachelorette

Mohler and the bride-to-be were in Las Vegas for her bachelorette party, and unsurprisingly, there was a lot of drinking going on. The two friends had been drinking for 12 hours before they posed for a photo in front of the fountain. "We were taking a late-night photo in front of the fountain and Tori slipped and accidentally threw me off balance – not hard to do after drinking for 12 hours straight!" Mohler told the Daily Mail. Keep reading to see the video.

2 Sabotage!

Video footage shows Tori slipping and losing her balance while posing, knocking Mohler off balance in the process. Mohler tried to move to sit down and regain her balance, but there were spikes preventing that from happening (probably put there for that purpose). Which leads to the inevitable happening…

3 Soggy Bottoms

Mohler fell into the freezing cold fountain and ended up completely submerged. She then stands up, looking a bit dazed, and her friend helps her out. Both women laugh off the incident, and people around them seem understandably amused by the incident. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 A Memorable Trip

Mohler has a good attitude about what happened, saying it was a wonderful trip overall. "I then went to sit backwards but there were spikes, so I completely fell back and folded in half," Mohler says. "I thought it was hilarious, even if it was a bit embarrassing, but I definitely would never have expected to fall the way I did. It was one of the most memorable trips of my life."

5 Viral Sensation

The video has over 18 million views so far. "We were celebrating one of my best friend's bachelorette and I'm sure this video will add to the life-long memories we've made together," Mohler says. "A lot of friends who saw the video weren't surprised at all. I think we were just drunk and silly and it wasn't anyone's fault! 'I fell in and Tori immediately helped me out, but made sure to laugh with me in the process."