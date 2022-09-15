Extra

Video Shows Great White Shark Looking Huge Until Bigger Shark Appears, Too, in Boat Footage

Great white sharks are the largest predatory fish on earth.

By Michael Martin
September 15, 2022
By Michael Martin
September 15, 2022

Observers who watched a 10-foot-long great white shark swim up to cage divers probably thought they were seeing the best show they'd catch all day — until that shark was upstaged by one that was even larger. Read on to see video of the fearsome event and find out how social media commenters reacted and how big great whites can really get.

1
Big Fish, Then Bigger Fish

The Depths Below/Twitter

In video shared by Twitter account The Depths Below, two sharks swim by a group of cage divers. At the start of the video, a huge-looking shark is seen swimming near the vessel. Then an even bigger shark appears, seeming to push the smaller one away with its tail. The Depths Below wrote the video shows the "size difference between a 10-foot great white and a 16-foot great white." ​​The footage has racked up 1.3 million views. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2
Great Whites Can Tip Scales at More Than Two Tons

A large great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) swims near the surface off the coast of Mexico.
Shutterstock

It's unclear where the video takes place, but great white sharks are found in cool waters throughout the globe. They are the largest predatory fish on earth, according to National Geographic. Great whites can grow to a length of 15 to 20 feet and can weigh up to 2.5 tons. 

3
Thankfully, Sharks Don't Generally Hunt Humans

Under the waves a diver with great white sharks.
Shutterstock

There are about 100 shark attacks worldwide every year, and half of those are attributed to great white sharks. "Most of these, however, are not fatal," says National Geographic. "Research finds that great whites, which are naturally curious, often 'sample bite' then release their human target. Fatal attacks, experts say, are typically cases of mistaken identity: Swimmers and surfers can look a lot like their favorite prey—seals—when seen from below."

4
Sharks a Frequent Sight This Year

Shutterstock

More shark sightings than usual have been reported up and down both coasts this summer. Last month, 21 great white shark sightings in two days forced Cape Cod beaches to close to swimmers. On Aug. 18, a group of fishermen watched a massive great white swim by their boat in San Diego's Mission Bay. And earlier this summer, a great white got up close to an angler's boat near New Jersey's Cape May; they said the sighting was scary but exciting after they posted the video online. August is the peak month for great white shark sightings, followed by September, the Boston Herald reports.

5
Social Media Reacts

The Depths Below/Twitter

Perhaps inevitably, one Twitter commenter shared a GIF from Jaws, in which the police chief played by Roy Scheider smokes a cigarette and declares, "We're gonna need a bigger boat." "I know Great Whites can get big, but seeing the scale is a totally different perspective," said another. "The big one uses its tail to give a little warning to the teenager," wrote one Twitter user. "There's always a bigger fish," another concluded.

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Policewoman Who Looks Like Kim Kardashian Has People Begging to be Arrested by Her
    Policewoman Who Looks Like Kim Kardashian Has People Begging to be Arrested by Her
    Extra

    Policewoman Who Looks Like Kim Kardashian Has People Begging to be Arrested by Her

    The officer has yet to be identified.

  • Pharmacist talking with customer.
    Pharmacist talking with customer.
    Health

    4 Name-Brand Meds You're Spending Too Much On

    Don't pay unnecessarily higher prices for these.

  • The Queen Once Pranked Two Americans Who Didn't Recognize Her in This Hilarious Story
    The Queen Once Pranked Two Americans Who Didn't Recognize Her in This Hilarious Story
    Extra

    The Queen Once Pranked Two Americans Who Didn't Recognize Her in This Hilarious Story

    The late Queen pranked some unsuspecting American tourists.

  • Woman having heart checked
    Woman having heart checked
    Health

    Lips Look Like This? Get Your Heart Checked.

    It's a subtle sign of heart disease.

  • Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley
    Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley
    Extra

    Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley

    This video footage is literally the stuff of nightmares.

  • woman shopping for clothes and looking at window displays in shopping street
    woman shopping for clothes and looking at window displays in shopping street
    Smarter Living

    This Retail Chain Is Closing More Stores

    Locations will start closing on Oct. 5.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group