Extra

Video Shows Moment Meteor Enters the Planet's Atmosphere Causing "Loud Deep Boom"

Numerous cameras caught flash in the sky.

By Michael Martin
August 16, 2022
By Michael Martin
August 16, 2022

Residents of northern Utah and southern Idaho were startled on Saturday morning when a loud boom caused many residents to look skyward. Luckily, several cameras caught the likely cause. The resulting video, along with witness descriptions, captured an event that was truly unusual in the state, causing experts and even governors to weigh in. Read on to find out what happened.

1
"Fireball" and Noise Reported By Many

Twitter/@SnowbasinResort

The boom was heard around 8:30 am on Saturday. It was reported by several people in Utah and Idaho, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who tweeted that it wasn't related to an earthquake or any military testing. (The latter was the source of a similar boom heard in the area last April.) Instead, he said, the cause was likely a meteor that exploded when it entered the Earth's atmosphere.

The American Meteor Society said it received 14 reports of a fireball flashing over Wyoming, Utah, and Ohio on Saturday morning. 

2
Numerous Cameras Caught Noise, Flash in the Sky

Twitter/@SnowbasinResort

Doorbell cameras and other surveillance video started hitting the internet, and it appeared to confirm a meteor. One wide-angle shot from the Snowbasin Resort captured a bright white flash streaking across the sky. 

3
Meteor Shower Had Just Peaked

Twitter/@NWSSaltLakeCity

The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office tweeted that its lightning detection mapper picked up two red and pink pixels over the area. The agency said the pixels were "not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar," but were likely a result of the meteor trail.

According to CNN, the meteor sighting coincided with the final peak of the Perseid meteor shower, which took place from Thursday through Saturday.

The NWS confirmed the meteor on Sunday morning.

4
"Loud Deep Booming Sound" 

Young couple is sitting on a sofa in their apartment looking up and holding their hands to plug their ears
Shutterstock

Wendi Melling, a South Salt Lake resident, described a "loud deep booming sound" followed by rumbling. "I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I've found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that's a relief," she wrote on Facebook message. 'It did sound similar to sonic booms I've heard before, followed by a short incident of a sound similar to low rolling thunder … This rumbling noise that followed the boom was maybe on 3-4 seconds."

RELATED: Earth is Spinning Faster than Usual and Here's How it's Already Affected You

5
Residents Should "Check Yards For Treasure"

Iron meteorite in the hand
Shutterstock

KSLTV 5 advised residents of the relevant states to check their yards—it's possible the meteor exploded and scattered, and pieces of it may be highly valuable. "Some of them are more expensive than gold," said NASA volunteer Patrick Wiggins. He said the pieces look like regular rocks and may be hard to detect unless they're found someplace unusual, like on a roof or driveway. 

And if you car was hit by a meteor chunk, all the better, said Wiggins. "When cars tend to get hit, collectors snap them up at a real premium. If you had a rock hit your car this morning, it might have just gone way up in value," he said.

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • shopping at garden center
    shopping at garden center
    Smarter Living

    7 Plants You Can Buy That Are Actually Invasive

    Experts recommend avoiding them entirely.

  • A Delta Air Lines plane in the air after taking off
    A Delta Air Lines plane in the air after taking off
    Travel

    There's a Heated Debate Over This Delta Rule

    Passengers are torn over being barred from this.

  • Abbi Jacobson in "A League of Their Own"
    Abbi Jacobson in "A League of Their Own"
    Entertainment

    New Show Getting Bombed With 1-Star Reviews

    From users who think it's "too woke."

  • A brown bear standing on top of a rock
    A brown bear standing on top of a rock
    Smarter Living

    Never Do This If You See a Bear, Experts Say

    This advice could save you from serious injury.

  • "World's Slowest Cop Chase" as Wanted Man Flees Arrest in Excavator
    "World's Slowest Cop Chase" as Wanted Man Flees Arrest in Excavator
    Extra

    "World's Slowest Cop Chase" as Wanted Man Flees Arrest in Excavator

    Car thief attempts to escape in a snail speed chase.

  • Young woman packing her travel bag and leaving her girlfriend
    Young woman packing her travel bag and leaving her girlfriend
    Relationships

    The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Break Your Heart

    Get ready for tears and heartache.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group