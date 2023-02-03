Extra

Three Vehicles Fall Into California Sinkhole After Ignoring "ROAD CLOSED" Sign

California Highway Patrol are losing their patience with irresponsible drivers.

By Ferozan Mast
February 3, 2023
Three cars have fallen into a giant sinkhole in California after drivers ignored warning signs and kept driving to their own detriment. The sinkhole is surrounded by "ROAD CLOSED" signs, and California Highway Patrol officers are at their wits end to convince the public to respect the warnings. "It happened again. We can't make this stuff up," the CHP wrote on Facebook. "'ROAD CLOSED' signs and barricades are strategically placed for your safety. DO NOT drive past a road closure." Here's what authorities say happened.

1
Giant Sinkhole Opens After Torrential Rain

CHPTracy/Facebook

The giant sinkhole on Kasson Road in San Joaquin County happened in the aftermath of torrential rain, when most of the road was washed away. Despite multiple warning signs posted around the hole, three vehicles have fallen into the hole, and police officers have had enough.

2
Third Car Drives In

CHPTracy/Facebook

When a third car drove into the sinkhole over the weekend, police expressed their frustration via social media. "It happened again. We can't make this stuff up," Tracy CHP posted on Facebook. "This was 100 percent preventable.  There is no excuse. The signs are clear, visible, and unobstructed. The driver was issued a citation.  If you pass a road closure you are also subject to a citation. 'ROAD CLOSED' signs and barricades are strategically placed for your safety.  DO NOT drive past a road closure. If you come across a road closure, turn around, and find a different route. This incident occurred on Kasson Road."

3
"I Can't Even Believe It"

CHPTracy/Facebook

Locals who live near the sinkhole are also fed up with the drivers. "There were no skid marks from either one of them," Bruce Brothers tells CBS, who lives in the San Joaquin River Club next to the crash site. "No skid marks, they simply went, 'reeee, ccccccr.' People are so stupid. I can't even believe it. But I'm just like, 'duh.' I can't think of another word besides stupid. These people shouldn't even have driver's licenses. As far as I'm concerned, I mean, if you're that stupid, you shouldn't have a license."

4
"Uh Oh, It's Another"

CHPTracy/Facebook

Another local says they can hear when a car lands in the sinkhole. "And we're sitting here and you hear this big crunch sound," says Netomie Cardoza, who also lives in the San Joaquin River Club. "And we look out the window and, 'uh oh,' it's another. I don't know. It's ridiculous because it's a big giant barrier, and they were going around it."

5
Concrete Barriers

CHPTracy/Facebook

Concrete barriers are not stopping people from falling into the sinkhole, which authorities say will be filled in within a few weeks. "There was a retention basin that failed," says South County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley. "We've got barriers up so people can not cross. [It's] extremely dangerous to go around those barriers."

