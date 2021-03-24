Health

This Is Exactly When Your State Will Begin Offering Vaccines to Everyone

The list of places that will open eligibility to people above 16 has grown again.

By Zachary Mack
March 24, 2021
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. is continuing to pick up speed for those who are eligible. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than a quarter of the American population—and close to 70 percent of people aged 65 or older nationwide—has received at least one dose as of March 24. Now, some states have opened up vaccine eligibility to all adults, and even more have recently announced that they will begin offering vaccines to everyone within the coming days and weeks, CNN reports.

The moves come after a national address made by President Joe Biden on March 11, during which he said that he would be directing all states to open eligibility for all adults to receive the vaccine by May 1 in the hopes that the country can return to some level of normalcy by the July 4 holiday. "After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation but begin to mark our independence from this virus," he said.

But some states have opted to jump ahead of Biden's goal, announcing that any citizen 16 or older would soon be allowed to make a vaccine appointment for themselves if they hadn't already done so. However, in these states, it's important to note that those aged 16 and 17 will only be able to receive a Pfizer vaccine, as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have only been approved for people 18 and older.

So, when will it be open vaccine season where you live? Read on to see which places have made announcements as of March 24, according to CNN and U.S. News & World Report, and for more on when you should avoid a double dose, check out If You Have These Vaccine Side Effects, Don't Get Another Shot, CDC Says.

Editor's Note: There is not yet information on when it will be open vaccine season in the following 15 states—Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming.

1
Alaska

photo taken by a drone of the downtown area of Sitka, Alaska
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 9

2
Arizona

cityscape photo of homes, buildings, and mountains in Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 24 (certain state-run sites)

3
California

The skyline of Los Angeles, California at sunset.
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later

4
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 5

5
Delaware

cityscape photo of Wilmington, Delaware
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later

6
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 25

7
Hawaii

An aerial photo of Waikiki Beach and downtown Honolulu, Hawaii with Diamond Head in the background
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later

8
Idaho

cityscape photos of mountains, moving cars, buildings, and the state capitol in Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 26

9
Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 12

10
Iowa

cityscape photo of buildings, a street, and statue from behind in downtown Des Moines, Iowa at dusk
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April (no set date)

11
Kansas

buildings and the Cooper dome in the downtown area of Topeka, Kansas
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later

12
Maine

townhouses and building behind a lake in Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 19

13
Maryland

baltimore skyline
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 27

14
Massachusetts

Boston, fittest cities, drunkest cities, longest-living cities, healthiest cities, best singles scenes, house flip, longest commutes, commute, rent, property, sleepless cities, best sports fans

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: Apri 19

15
Michigan

detroit michigan skyline
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 5

16
Mississippi

jackson Mississippi aerial shot
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 16

17
Missouri

kansas city missouri
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 9

18
Montana

photo take by a drone of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 1

19
Nebraska

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later

20
New Hampshire

New Hampshire
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later

21
New Mexico

cityscape photo of Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April (no set date)

22
North Dakota

university of north dakota
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29

23
Ohio

city skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio at dusk
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29

24
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29 (Note: Oklahoma residents aged 16 and older are currently eligible to get vaccinated through the Chickasaw Nation’s vaccination program, but not yet through the state’s program)

25
Oregon

The skyline of Portland, Oregon at dusk
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 1

26
Rhode Island

The skyline of Providence, Rhode Island at dusk.
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 19

27
South Carolina

downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 3

28
South Dakota

cityscape photo of down Sioux Falls, South Dakota at night
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 1

29
Tennessee

Tennessee
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 5

30
Texas

city skyline of and buildings in downtown Houston, Texas
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29

31
Utah

cityscape photo of Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 24

32
Vermont

city skyline and buildings in Montipelier, Vermont at twilight
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 19

33
Virginia

The skyline of Richmond, Virginia at sunset.
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April (no set date)

34
West Virginia

city skyline with a bridge, buildings, and the Kanawha River in Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 22

35
Wisconsin

The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at sunset
iStock

When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 1

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
