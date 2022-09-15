Extra

US Navy Admits it Has Unpublished UFO Videos But Refuses Releasing Them to Avoid Harming National Security

The government has not ruled out the existence of alien life aboard these crafts.

By Michael Martin
September 15, 2022
By Michael Martin
September 15, 2022

The U.S. Navy said this month that it has videos of unidentified flying objects but won't release them because it could "harm national security." A military spokesperson made the statement in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Black Vault, a government transparency site that has previously published thousands of UFO-related official documents. Read on to find out the government's rationale for the denial, and how the military is taking reports of UFOs much more seriously. 

1
Earlier Videos Depicted Superhuman Flying Crafts

US Navy

The Daily Mail reported that the Black Vault filed the FOIA request in April 2020, just after the Navy released videos of unidentified objects flying in ways that seemed humanly impossible. The site requested access to all other videos involving unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP). 

2
National Security Threats Cited

Shutterstock

The request was declined. "The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities," said Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy's FOIA office, in a statement to The Black Vault. "No portions of the videos can be segregated for release.'"

3
Earlier Videos Released Because of Media Leaks

US Navy

Carson said the Navy released the earlier videos because they'd already been leaked to the media and were therefore "discussed extensively in the public domain." He added: "Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security."

4
Government "Looking for Extraterrestrial Life"

US Navy

UFOs have come a long way from the fringe theories of decades past. During public hearings in May, the agency reported there had been 400 sightings of "unidentified aerial phenomenon" in recent years. Eleven sightings involved "near misses," where military aircraft almost collided with UAPs.  The government has not ruled out the existence of alien life aboard these crafts. "There are elements of our government engaged in … looking for extraterrestrial life," said Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon's top intelligence official, at the hearing. "Our goal is not to potentially cover up something, it's to understand what's maybe out there."

5
New Office Will Handle Reports of UFO Sightings

Shutterstock

This summer, the Pentagon announced it would be opening a new office to handle reports of UFO sightings by branches of the military. "We are all curious and we seek to understand the unknown. And as a lifelong intelligence professional, I'm impatient. I want immediate explanations for this as much as anyone else. However, understanding can take significant time and effort. It's why we've endeavored to concentrate on this data-driven process to derive fact-based results," said Scott Bray, the deputy director of Naval intelligence.

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Policewoman Who Looks Like Kim Kardashian Has People Begging to be Arrested by Her
    Policewoman Who Looks Like Kim Kardashian Has People Begging to be Arrested by Her
    Extra

    Policewoman Who Looks Like Kim Kardashian Has People Begging to be Arrested by Her

    The officer has yet to be identified.

  • Pharmacist talking with customer.
    Pharmacist talking with customer.
    Health

    4 Name-Brand Meds You're Spending Too Much On

    Don't pay unnecessarily higher prices for these.

  • Video Shows Great White Shark Looking Huge Until Bigger Shark Appears, Too, in Boat Footage
    Video Shows Great White Shark Looking Huge Until Bigger Shark Appears, Too, in Boat Footage
    Extra

    Video Shows Great White Shark Looking Huge Until Bigger Shark Appears, Too, in Boat Footage

    Great white sharks are the largest predatory fish on earth.

  • The Queen Once Pranked Two Americans Who Didn't Recognize Her in This Hilarious Story
    The Queen Once Pranked Two Americans Who Didn't Recognize Her in This Hilarious Story
    Extra

    The Queen Once Pranked Two Americans Who Didn't Recognize Her in This Hilarious Story

    The late Queen pranked some unsuspecting American tourists.

  • Woman having heart checked
    Woman having heart checked
    Health

    Lips Look Like This? Get Your Heart Checked.

    It's a subtle sign of heart disease.

  • Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley
    Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley
    Extra

    Video Shows Woman Frantically Fighting Off Python Hiding Under Office Trolley

    This video footage is literally the stuff of nightmares.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group