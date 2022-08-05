Extra

U.S. Army is Working on a Tactical Bra. See What it Looks Like.

The army is testing four prototypes.

By Michael Martin
August 5, 2022
By Michael Martin
August 5, 2022

The U.S. Army is diversifying its commitment to supporting the troops, saying it's working to develop a new tactical bra for female soldiers.  "Tactical" means that it's meant to integrate into existing body armor and give an added level of protection to female soldiers, but comfort is also being considered as a key benefit to women in the field. About 15 percent of today's active-duty military is female.

1
Battlefield Brassiere

thoughtful african american female soldier in military uniform with american flag on background
Shutterstock

The Army reports that the bra's development began with a survey given to female soldiers on what functionality and design features should be incorporated into the ideal battlefield brassiere. Several prototypes are currently being tested ​​at the Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center, or DEVCOM.

2
Designers Working on Multiple Fronts

Fashion tailor
Shutterstock

"This means that designers are evaluating options such as the inclusion of flame-retardant fabrics and expertly layered compression, structural and protective materials while also taking into account the importance of accurate sizing, reliable comfort, moisture management and breathability," the Army reports.

3
Goals: Protection, "Reduce Burden" Caused By Bad-Fitting Bras

female soldier sitting on sofa
Shutterstock

"The overall goal is to produce garments that not only protect the user, but reduce the cognitive burden on the female soldier caused by discomfort and ill fit," said Ashley Cushon, clothing designer and project lead for the ATB at the DEVCOM Soldier Center. "Achieving this will improve the soldier's overall readiness and performance levels, allowing them to focus on their mission."

4
Four Designs Being Considered

Soldiers wear a sports bra that served as an early mock-up sample for conceptualization of the ATB being developed by DEVCOM Soldier Center's Design Pattern Prototype Team
Photo courtesy of DEVCOM

The Army Times reports that the design development is part of the Army's continuing campaign to make military uniforms more suitable for diverse body types. The Army is moving away from the idea of a gender-neutral solider and aims to make more gender-specific accommodations, including modifying uniforms for soldiers who are pregnant or nursing.

Four bra prototypes are currently under consideration: Concepts A and B are pullover sports bras with padding and either structured seams or a shelf style. Concept C is a compression bra with cross-back straps. Concept D closes with a front zipper and includes contoured seams and adjustable cross-back straps.

5
Female Soldiers Being Consulted on Designs

Hispanic American soldier in Uniform standing in front of American flags
Shutterstock

The designers say they are working closely with female soldiers and carefully considering their preferences and needs during the development process. "Soldier touch points allow our engineers and scientists the chance to see firsthand how new technologies integrate with existing soldier clothing and equipment, as well as how they fit into or enhance [tactics, techniques and procedures] and mission-specific tasks," said Al Adams, team leader of the Soldier Clothing, Footwear and Integration Team at the DEVCOM Soldier Center. "Until you have the system in the field with soldiers, you don't know what critical considerations you may have missed."

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Pastor Lamor M Whitehead
    Pastor Lamor M Whitehead
    Extra

    Gucci-Loving Robbed Pastor's "Wild" Life Revealed

    A new investigation unveils more details from the flashy bishop's troubled past.

  • young black woman with houseplants
    young black woman with houseplants
    Smarter Living

    The Best Houseplant For Each Zodiac Sign

    Plant parents take note.

  • Princess Kate Middleton, Prince William and Harry are seen on the steps of St Pauls catherdral.
    Princess Kate Middleton, Prince William and Harry are seen on the steps of St Pauls catherdral.
    Extra

    Prince Harry Told Prince William "Kate Could Be Friendlier to Meghan," Says Book

    A new report claims that Prince William believed his wife was not treated well by her sister-in-law.

  • prescription pills and bottle
    prescription pills and bottle
    Health

    This Common Medication Will Be Harder to Find

    You might have to wait longer to get it.

  • Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II
    Extra

    The Queen Refused to Sit on the "Game of Thrones" Throne On Set. Here's Why.

    She had a good reason for declining the seat.

  • Lady Gaga
    Lady Gaga
    Extra

    Lady Gaga Dognapper Sentenced to Four Years for Near-Death Attack

    Jaylin White pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree robbery.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group