The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a standstill as countries rushed to close their borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Now, as numbers begin to decrease, some restrictions are being lifted as it becomes safe to take to the skies again. But while some places are still instituting strict quarantines and requiring proof of a negative COVID test from arriving visitors, other popular destinations are taking a much harder line by declaring that unvaccinated travelers are banned from entering for the time being. Read on to see which countries are off-limits to those without their shots.

RELATED: If You Got This Vaccine, You Might Not Be Allowed at Major Venues.

1 Anguilla

After reopening to tourists who tested negative for COVID in November 2020, Anguilla was hit with a surge of cases in April that sent the small Caribbean island back into lockdown for a month. But starting July 1, the borders will reopen with the requirement that any visitor who is eligible to receive the vaccine has done so at least three full weeks before their arrival.

While children are exempt from the vaccine requirement, the new policy will do away with quarantines and remove the $300 entrance fees that had been put for vaccinated visitors, according to the Anguilla Tourist Board's website. They also specify that traveling groups with a mix of individuals who are not eligible for the vaccine, such as children, "will not need to quarantine, but they will need a negative PCR test administered 3 to 5 days ahead of arrival and may be tested on arrival and subsequently during their stay," which may be subject to a fee.

2 Spain

As a popular tourist destination for travelers from around the globe, Spain is one of the countries that many are eager to return to for a visit. But a recent declaration from the Spanish government set in place on June 7 has limited who can enter their borders: Only residents from European Union member states and a list of 10 "low-incidence" countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and China, may visit "without the need for diagnostic tests or vaccination or immunity certificates." All other tourists, including Americans, must show proof of vaccination at least two weeks prior to entering Spain.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Thinks These 3 Places Will Mandate Vaccines.

3 St. Kitts and Nevis

If you're hoping to soak up the sun on the Caribbean islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, make sure you get your shots before you book your flights. On May 29, Prime Minister Timothy Harris responded to an outbreak of the virus by closing the borders to all unvaccinated visitors after they had managed to remain outbreak-free for months after initially reopening, CNBC reports.

"The previously announced travel requirements for non-vaccinated travelers are null and void," Harris said in a statement announcing the changes. But while anyone who has received a European or U.S. vaccine can enter, families with unvaccinated children are required to "vacation in place" for two weeks. Also, a 6 p.m. curfew is in place, and all tourist sites on the islands will remain closed until June 26.

4 St. Barts

Recently, the Caribbean island of St. Barts announced it had received permission from the French government to lift the four-month-long ban on visitors and reopen to American tourists as of June 9. However, any visitor above the age of 18 is required to have been vaccinated for at least two weeks and will still have to provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days before their arrival, except for children under the age of 10. The French overseas territory isn't requiring anyone to quarantine or self-isolate when they arrive.

"After two successful vaccination campaigns, the vast majority of our island's citizens are now vaccinated and our efficient COVID-19 testing center offers swift service for everyone," Nils Dufau, President of the St. Barts Tourism Committee, wrote in a statement. "Restaurants, boutiques, nautical activities, as well as all services are being provided as usual. Hotels and villas are open."

RELATED: If You Got This Vaccine, You Can't Return to Campus, Many Colleges Warn.