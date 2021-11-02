If You Bought Any of These 7 Foods at Kroger, Get Rid of Them Now, FDA Says

With approximately 2,800 stores in the U.S., millions of people find themselves stopping into their local Kroger on a regular basis. And while you may compare prices or check out the ingredients on the foods you're purchasing at the popular retailer, there's one thing you won't learn from the packaging of your favorite products: whether or not they could pose a serious risk to your health.

Luckily, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is doing the heavy lifting for you, announcing that seven popular foods sold at Kroger shouldn't be eaten right now due to the potential safety risk they pose to customers. Read on to find out which foods are affected and what to do if you bought them.

Seven foods from Ukrop's are being recalled.

On Nov. 1, the FDA announced that Ukrop's Homestyle Foods had issued a voluntary recall for seven of its products "out of an abundance of caution."

The affected foods include 12.6-oz. Chef Salads printed with UPC 72251525049 and sell-by date 10-24-21; 10.0-oz Chicken Caesar Salads printed with UPC 72251525050 and sell-by date 10-24-21; 13.1-oz. Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salads printed with UPC 72251525051 and sell-by date 10-24-21; 6.95-oz. Garden Side Salads printed with UPC 72251525202 and sell-by date 10-24-21; 6.95-oz. Mexican Side Salads printed with UPC 72251525214 and sell-by date 10-24-21; 12.5-oz. Southwestern Style Salads printed with UPC 72251525133 and sell-by date 10-24-21; and 12.5-oz. Chicken Caesar Wraps printed with UPC 72251525064 and sell-by date 10-23-21.

No other foods are affected by the recall.

The foods were sold at Kroger stores in five states.

The affected foods were sold at Kroger stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

They were also sold at Food Lion stores in North Carolina and Virginia; Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia; and Ukrop's Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia.

"All of the retail locations have been notified and are removing the product from the shelves," the recall notice states.

The products are being recalled due to potential contamination.

Ukrop's initiated the recall of the salads and wraps after it was discovered that an ingredient used in the production of the recalled foods may have been contaminated with pieces of hard brown plastic which could pose a choking hazard.

At the time the recall was announced, no injuries related to the consumption of these products had been reported.

If you bought any of the recalled products, don't eat them.

If you purchased any of the foods being recalled by Ukrop's, don't eat them. Instead, return them to the store from which they were purchased.

If you have questions related to the recall, call Ukrop's Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

