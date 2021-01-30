Health

If You Have This Symptom, You're Less Likely to Have the New COVID Strain

This one symptom is "significantly less common" with the U.K. variant, researchers say.

By Lauren Gray
January 30, 2021
Lauren Gray
By Lauren Gray
January 30, 2021
circle

As COVID cases soared across the nation last month, news emerged that a more contagious variant of COVID-19 originating in the U.K. had made its way to U.S. soil. Estimated to be up to 70 percent more transmissible—not to mention potentially more deadly, according to English Prime Minister Boris Johnson—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the U.K. strain could quickly become dominant in the U.S. by March. To help tame it, the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics (ONS) is racing to gather information about this particular variant—including how to spot it. Read on for the symptoms that differentiate this strain, and for more on where the mutations are cropping up in the U.S., find out How Many Cases of the New COVID Strains Are in Your State.

A new ONS report analyzed the symptoms of a random sample of 6,000 patients who tested positive for COVID in England between Nov. 15, 2020 and Jan. 16, 2021. The researchers' aim was to identify which particular symptoms are more and less closely associated with the new variant when compared with other cases of the virus. Ultimately they found that one symptom stood out as being less common in cases of the U.K. strain: loss of taste and smell.

"People testing positive compatible with the new U.K. variant were more likely to report any symptoms and the classic symptoms, but were less likely to report loss of taste and smell," their findings explain. "Loss of taste and loss of smell were significantly less common in new variant."

Loss of smell was present in 15 percent of U.K. variant cases, compared to 18 percent of other cases. Loss of taste was present in 16 percent of U.K. variant cases, compared again with 18 percent of other cases. However, while the numbers are statistically significant, the presence or absence of these or any symptoms cannot definitively identify one strain or another at this time.

Wondering which symptoms are most closely associated with the U.K. strain? Read on for the four symptoms the study identified, and for more essential COVID news, read up on The Over-the-Counter Medication That Can Kill COVID, Study Says.

1
Cough

young white man standing outdoors wearing face mask and coughing
Shutterstock/Svetlana Sankova

U.K. variant: 35 percent of patients

Other variants: 28 percent of patients

And for more on signs that your COVID case is a medical emergency, check out If You Have One of These Symptoms, the CDC Says Go to the Hospital Now.

2
Fatigue

Cropped shot of a young woman lying on her bed with her eyes closed
iStock

U.K. variant: 32 percent of patients

Other variants: 29 percent of patients

And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Muscle aches and pains

Senior man suffering from neck pain at home on couch.
iStock

U.K. variant: 25 percent of patients

Other variants: 21 percent of patients

And for more subtle COVID symptoms to look out for, check out If You Notice This in Your Mouth, You Could Have COVID, Experts Warn.

4
Sore throat

man has sore throat and wear face mask at home
iStock

U.K. variant: 21.8 percent of patients

Other variants: 19 percent of patients

And for the latest in how COVID can affect you long-term, check out You May Never Be Able to Do This After Surviving COVID, Study Warns.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A young woman lies on the couch while covered by a blanket and a tired expression on her face
    A young woman lies on the couch while covered by a blanket and a tired expression on her face
    Health

    You're Most Likely to Have This Vaccine Side Effect

    A new study finds this is the most common.

  • Friends at dinner without masks
    Friends at dinner without masks
    Health

    You Can Catch COVID Faster Than You Think

    It doesn't take long for you to get exposed.

  • young woman cooking meat in a pan in modern kitchen
    young woman cooking meat in a pan in modern kitchen
    Health

    If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now

    The popular product could cause serious health issues.

  • Woman biting her lip
    Woman biting her lip
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Kinkiest State in America

    Behind closed doors, this state loses all inhibitions.

  • Nurse applying vaccine on patient's arm
    Nurse applying vaccine on patient's arm
    Health

    Fauci Says How to Know Which Vaccine to Get

    It's very straightforward, really.

  • young doctor listening to patient's chest with stethoscope
    young doctor listening to patient's chest with stethoscope
    Health

    This Could Prevent 100 Percent of Symptomatic COVID

    It also lessened circulating virus and viral shedding.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE