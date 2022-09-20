A shocking video shows the aftermath of a very unusual car crash in Cranston, Rhode Island: A truck went airborne and crashed down directly on top of another car on Thursday night. It's a scary scene, but thankfully no one was killed. Read on to find out what happened, and why an ironic detail from the crash drew comments on social media.

1 "Unbelievable"

"Unbelievable" is how WJAR reporter Cal Dymowski described the accident on Twitter, where he posted a video from the scene. The reporter posted a photo from another perspective. "As I'm moving around, I see a third car involved," wrote Dymowski. "Debris from a cars everywhere. Street signs down. People here tell me they heard the crash all the way from the shopping plaza." Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2 Truck Found in Pieces

Local police said a truck crashed into a vehicle, which sent the truck into the air before it landed right on top of another car. The truck's bed somehow became detached and is seen several feet behind the scene of the collision. "Witnesses tell us the Jeep may have run a red light and collided with the 4×4 truck, causing it to be pushed back on top of the sedan behind it," tweeted WLNE news photographer Ethan Lopez.

3 "Speed Was Involved"

"Safe to say speed is involved but cause is under investigation," local police said. Authorities are not ruling out alcohol or drugs as a factor, and one driver of one of the involved cars may be charged with moving violations.

4 Thankfully, No Fatalities

As potentially catastrophic as the scene may look, injuries were relatively minor. Police said one driver suffered a broken leg and three people were treated and released at a local hospital. While the road was shut down, first responders had to use jaws of life—but not for a person. The truck's battery was leaking dangerous fluid and had to be removed.

5 "Mobile Dent Guy" Needed

Social media was quick to pick up on an ironic detail—the car at the bottom of the wreck had "Mobile Dent Guy" printed across its side doors, advertising "on-site repairs," "free estimates," and "1-hour service." "Is this photo ironic or what?" wrote one person on Twitter. "Fairly big dent," said another. "It's good to see they know where to get in touch with a good dent guy," said another.