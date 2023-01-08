Extra

Hilarious Moment Ignorant Tourist Ruins Romantic Engagement Proposal

“You can’t convince me she didn’t do that on purpose.”

January 8, 2023
A couple had their romantic proposal ruined by a tourist who refused to let something as trivial as a marriage proposal get in the way of her smartphone photography. Sean Munn and now-fiancee Jordan McGowan were on a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland, the perfect location for a romantic, never-to-be-forgotten proposal. It would have been perfect, if not for the clueless tourist who played third wheel in their proposal video. Here's what the footage showed.

Magical Proposal

Munn and McGowan were enjoying the spectacular scenery and waterfalls in Reykjavik, when he decided this was the time to pop the question. Munn got down on one knee right there on the spot, and opened the little box containing the ring. He asked, she said yes, and they hugged. Unfortunately, that's not all. 

Snap-Happy Tourist

While Munn was literally down on one knee proposing, a tourist standing behind him seemed wilfully oblivious of what was happening right in front of her. She was busy trying to take photos of the waterfalls, aiming for the perfect angle. At one point, she even steps right over his leg in an effort to get the shot she wanted.

No Harm Done

@jordanemcgowan Honestly i find it funny 😂 no harm done its a laugh to watch. #iceland #travel #traveltiktok #proposal #fiance #proposalvideo #proposalgoals #proposalgonewrong ♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) – Echosmith

McGowan clearly thought the video footage was hilarious, posting it on TikTok where so far it's had over 600,000 views. "Watch this woman ruin my proposal video," she wrote in text over the footage. "Honestly I find it funny," McGowan captioned the post. "No harm done its a laugh to watch."

 

On Purpose?

The response on social media was resoundingly in sympathy with the couple. "You can't convince me she didn't do that on purpose," one commenter said. "Hahahaha hope not," McGowan responded. "I understand culture barriers exist but …. That seems quite a universal thing NOT to do?!😳 Beautiful backdrop though 🥰," another person said. "I know really crazy! Think it's just common decency isn't it! But hey ho 😂," McGowan replied.

Oblivious?

McGowan says she didn't even notice the woman during the proposal, only being aware of her once she saw the actual video. "I see the funny side but it's quite concerning how completely oblivious some people are to their surroundings 🤦‍♀️," a commenter said. "I know absolutely crazy how you would miss us," McGowan responded.

