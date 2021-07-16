This Is How Much Money You Need to Be in the Top 10 Percent of Your State
Here's what it takes to be considered a top earner where you live.
You may have strategized on becoming well paid within your field, but fewer people have considered what it would take to become a top earner within their state. According to an analysis by the financial site GOBankingRates, those with incomes in the top 10 percent usually make between three to four times the median wage, depending on where they live. And while that may not sound like a huge disparity, consider this: "10 percenters" in the state with the wealthiest top earners make on average $200,000 more than "10 percenters" in the state with the most modest top earners. In other words, where you live has a serious effect on how high you can fly financially. Wondering how your own income compares to the top earners in your state? Read on to see what the top 10 percent makes in each state, ranked from the lowest wages to the highest.
50
West Virginia
Top 10 percent income: $163,240
49
Mississippi
Top 10 percent income: $169,318
48
Arkansas
Top 10 percent income: $173,941
47
Alabama
Top 10 percent income: $180,469
46
New Mexico
Top 10 percent income: $181,940
45
Kentucky
Top 10 percent income: $183,549
44
South Dakota
Top 10 percent income: $184,714
43
Idaho
Top 10 percent income: $188,036
42
Louisiana
Top 10 percent income: $190,038
41
Maine
Top 10 percent income: $190,606
40
Montana
Top 10 percent income: $191,819
39
Oklahoma
Top 10 percent income: $192,061
38
Iowa
Top 10 percent income: $192,979
37
Indiana
Top 10 percent income: $193,279
36
Missouri
Top 10 percent income: $194,185
35
Wyoming
Top 10 percent income: $196,029
34
Wisconsin
Top 10 percent income: $197,977 (tie)
34
Nebraska
Top 10 percent income: $197,997 (tie)
32
South Carolina
Top 10 percent income: $198,951
31
Ohio
Top 10 percent income: $199,074
30
Tennessee
Top 10 percent income: $199,456
29
Vermont
Top 10 percent income: $200,816
28
Kansas
Top 10 percent income: $200,932
27
Michigan
Top 10 percent income: $201,676
26
North Carolina
Top 10 percent income: $204,129
25
Arizona
Top 10 percent income: $209,819
24
North Dakota
Top 10 percent income: $209,985
23
Oregon
Top 10 percent income: $215,026
22
Florida
Top 10 percent income: $217,456
21
Nevada
Top 10 percent income: $220,208
20
Georgia
Top 10 percent income: $222,399
19
Pennsylvania
Top 10 percent income: $223,499
18
Delaware
Top 10 percent income: $224,894
17
Utah
Top 10 percent income: $227,022
16
Texas
Top 10 percent income: $228,924
15
Rhode Island
Top 10 percent income: $228,951
14
Minnesota
Top 10 percent income: $233,949
13
Alaska
Top 10 percent income: $234,221
12
New Hampshire
Top 10 percent income: $241,891
11
Illinois
Top 10 percent income: $245,173
10
Hawaii
Top 10 percent income: $252,492
9
Colorado
Top 10 percent income: $255,114
8
Washington
Top 10 percent income: $262,118
7
Virginia
Top 10 percent income: $265,171
6
Maryland
Top 10 percent income: $280,115
5
New York
Top 10 percent income: $291,906
4
California
Top 10 percent income: $295,369
3
Massachusetts
Top 10 percent income: $299,188
2
New Jersey
Top 10 percent income: $305,190
1
Connecticut
Top 10 percent income: $306,153
