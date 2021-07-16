Culture

This Is How Much Money You Need to Be in the Top 10 Percent of Your State

Here's what it takes to be considered a top earner where you live.

By Lauren Gray
July 16, 2021
You may have strategized on becoming well paid within your field, but fewer people have considered what it would take to become a top earner within their state. According to an analysis by the financial site GOBankingRates, those with incomes in the top 10 percent usually make between three to four times the median wage, depending on where they live. And while that may not sound like a huge disparity, consider this: "10 percenters" in the state with the wealthiest top earners make on average $200,000 more than "10 percenters" in the state with the most modest top earners. In other words, where you live has a serious effect on how high you can fly financially. Wondering how your own income compares to the top earners in your state? Read on to see what the top 10 percent makes in each state, ranked from the lowest wages to the highest.

50
West Virginia

west virginia state capitol buildings
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $163,240

49
Mississippi

jackson Mississippi aerial shot
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $169,318

48
Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at sunset
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $173,941

47
Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $180,469

46
New Mexico

Santa Fe New Mexico American Cities Vacation Destinations
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $181,940

45
Kentucky

Lexington Kentucky
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $183,549

44
South Dakota

downtown area of Rapid City, South Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $184,714

43
Idaho

cityscape photos of mountains, moving cars, buildings, and the state capitol in Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $188,036

42
Louisiana

skyline of shreveport louisiana
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $190,038

41
Maine

townhouses and building behind a lake in Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $190,606

40
Montana

street in livingston montana
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $191,819

39
Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
iStock

Top 10 percent income: $192,061

38
Iowa

white houses, green land and empty roads, photo taken from above, in Iowa City, Iowa
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $192,979

37
Indiana

The skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana
iStock

Top 10 percent income: $193,279

36
Missouri

city skyline and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $194,185

35
Wyoming

casper wyoming best and worst places in the U.S. to be LGBTQ
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $196,029

34
Wisconsin

milwaukee wisconsin skyline
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $197,977 (tie)

34
Nebraska

The skyline of Lincoln, Nebraska
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $197,997 (tie)

32
South Carolina

downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $198,951

31
Ohio

Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $199,074

30
Tennessee

lower broadway area, nashville, Tennessee, street
f11photo / Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $199,456

29
Vermont

city skyline and buildings in Montipelier, Vermont at twilight
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $200,816

28
Kansas

overland park, kansas
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $200,932

27
Michigan

The skyline of Detroit, Michigan as seen from Lake Michigan
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $201,676

26
North Carolina

The skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina with fall foliage in the foreground
iStock

Top 10 percent income: $204,129

25
Arizona

tucson arizona skyline at night
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $209,819

24
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $209,985

23
Oregon

cityscape photo of Eugene, Oregon at dusk
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $215,026

22
Florida

Florida Keys
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $217,456

21
Nevada

henderson nevada
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $220,208

20
Georgia

atlanta georgia skyline
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $222,399

19
Pennsylvania

city skyline and the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $223,499

18
Delaware

Pristine beach and luxury villa houses with people enjoying beach activities in the background on the Cape Henlopen of Delaware, where thousands of visitors come to enjoy ocean swimming and sunbathing during summertime.
iStock

Top 10 percent income: $224,894

17
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $227,022

16
Texas

The Woodlands, Texas
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $228,924

15
Rhode Island

small port town of Little Compton Rhode Island
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $228,951

14
Minnesota

cityscape photo of river, bridge, and buildings in St. Paul, Minnesota
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $233,949

13
Alaska

photo taken by a drone of the downtown area of Sitka, Alaska
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $234,221

12
New Hampshire

townscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at sunset
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $241,891

11
Illinois

Buckingham fountain lighting up in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois at night
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $245,173

10
Hawaii

The skyline of downtown Honolulu, Hawaii during the daytime.
iStock

Top 10 percent income: $252,492

9
Colorado

skyline and mountains in Colorado Springs, Colorado at dusk
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $255,114

8
Washington

Pier 66 at dusk in downtown Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $262,118

7
Virginia

Main street in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia.
iStock

Top 10 percent income: $265,171

6
Maryland

baltimore skyline
iStock

Top 10 percent income: $280,115

5
New York

albany new york capital building
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $291,906

4
California

Beach in Northern California
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $295,369

3
Massachusetts

Lighthouse at Hyannis (Lewis Bay Light), Nantucket sound, Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
OlegAlbinsky / iStock

Top 10 percent income: $299,188

2
New Jersey

Atlantic City boardwalk and ferris wheel in new Jersey
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $305,190

1
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

Top 10 percent income: $306,153

