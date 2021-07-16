You may have strategized on becoming well paid within your field, but fewer people have considered what it would take to become a top earner within their state. According to an analysis by the financial site GOBankingRates, those with incomes in the top 10 percent usually make between three to four times the median wage, depending on where they live. And while that may not sound like a huge disparity, consider this: "10 percenters" in the state with the wealthiest top earners make on average $200,000 more than "10 percenters" in the state with the most modest top earners. In other words, where you live has a serious effect on how high you can fly financially. Wondering how your own income compares to the top earners in your state? Read on to see what the top 10 percent makes in each state, ranked from the lowest wages to the highest.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money You Need to Retire in Your State, According to Data.

50 West Virginia

Top 10 percent income: $163,240

49 Mississippi

Top 10 percent income: $169,318

48 Arkansas

Top 10 percent income: $173,941

47 Alabama

Top 10 percent income: $180,469

46 New Mexico

Top 10 percent income: $181,940

45 Kentucky

Top 10 percent income: $183,549

44 South Dakota

Top 10 percent income: $184,714

43 Idaho

Top 10 percent income: $188,036

42 Louisiana

Top 10 percent income: $190,038

41 Maine

Top 10 percent income: $190,606

40 Montana

Top 10 percent income: $191,819

39 Oklahoma

Top 10 percent income: $192,061

38 Iowa

Top 10 percent income: $192,979

37 Indiana

Top 10 percent income: $193,279

36 Missouri

Top 10 percent income: $194,185

35 Wyoming

Top 10 percent income: $196,029

34 Wisconsin

Top 10 percent income: $197,977 (tie)

34 Nebraska

Top 10 percent income: $197,997 (tie)

32 South Carolina

Top 10 percent income: $198,951

31 Ohio

Top 10 percent income: $199,074

30 Tennessee

Top 10 percent income: $199,456

29 Vermont

Top 10 percent income: $200,816

28 Kansas

Top 10 percent income: $200,932

27 Michigan

Top 10 percent income: $201,676

26 North Carolina

Top 10 percent income: $204,129

25 Arizona

Top 10 percent income: $209,819

24 North Dakota

Top 10 percent income: $209,985

23 Oregon

Top 10 percent income: $215,026

22 Florida

Top 10 percent income: $217,456

RELATED: This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make on Average, Data Shows.

21 Nevada

Top 10 percent income: $220,208

20 Georgia

Top 10 percent income: $222,399

19 Pennsylvania

Top 10 percent income: $223,499

18 Delaware

Top 10 percent income: $224,894

17 Utah

Top 10 percent income: $227,022

16 Texas

Top 10 percent income: $228,924

And for more financial news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

15 Rhode Island

Top 10 percent income: $228,951

14 Minnesota

Top 10 percent income: $233,949

13 Alaska

Top 10 percent income: $234,221

12 New Hampshire

Top 10 percent income: $241,891

11 Illinois

Top 10 percent income: $245,173

10 Hawaii

Top 10 percent income: $252,492

9 Colorado

Top 10 percent income: $255,114

8 Washington

Top 10 percent income: $262,118

7 Virginia

Top 10 percent income: $265,171

6 Maryland

Top 10 percent income: $280,115

5 New York

Top 10 percent income: $291,906

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Rich in Your State, According to Data.

4 California

Top 10 percent income: $295,369

3 Massachusetts

Top 10 percent income: $299,188

2 New Jersey

Top 10 percent income: $305,190

1 Connecticut

Top 10 percent income: $306,153

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows.