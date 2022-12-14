T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach report the news for a living. However, over the last month, the Good Morning America anchors have become the news. While the two have yet to publicly address the details of their relationship, there is ample evidence supporting a relationship between the two married coworkers – including photos of them together and published accounts of their public PDA and romantic rendezvous. Last week, they were pulled off the air.

"Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to What You Need to Know," Rhiannon Ally told the audience on the latest episode. "We are filling in today for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on this Monday." How did the scandal unfold, and what is the latest timeline of the affair? Here is everything you need to know.

1 They Are Both Married to Other People

Amy, previously wed to Tim McIntosh, married Melrose Place star Andrew Shue in 2010. The couple have a blended family with five children. T.J. has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebeg since 2010, and they have one child together. T.J. has two children with his ex, Amy Ferson.

After news of the affair broke, People reported that Amy and Andrew "separated" in August 2022. The status of T.J. and Marilee's marriage is unknown. Neither couple has filed for divorce, and Andrew's Twitter profile still maintains he is a "husband."

2 2014: Holmes and Robach Start Working Together

Robach has been working as a correspondent for ABC New since 2012, while Holmes signed on in 2014. Robach has talked about their friendship in various interviews. Not only did the two couples double date, but Robach's children would babysit Holmes's kids.

3 2016: Holmes Allegedly Has an Affair with a Producer

According to Page Six, Robach isn't the only co-worker who had an affair with Holmes. He reportedly hooked up with a married Good Morning America producer in 2016. A source told Page Six that not only did Robach know about the affair, but that she was Holmes's confidante.

4 2017: Rumors Started Swirling About Robach and Holmes

The following year, rumors started swirling that Holmes and Robach were having an affair, per Page Six. According to sources, their co-star, Robin Roberts, "pulled them both aside" about it. However, another source maintains that Holmes denied the relationship to higher ups.

5 2019: Holmes' Alleged Affair with Producer Ends

In 2019, Holmes reportedly ended his affair with the producer after his wife found emails from the woman. "Despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years," he wrote in a post celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary the following year. "That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor." That same year Robach and Holmes became co-anchors.

6 March 2022: The Alleged Affair Begins

According to reports, the affair between Robach and Holmes started in March 2022, around the time when they trained together for the New York City Half Marathon. They went on to run in it along with Robach's husband, Shue.

7 May 2022: Robach and Holmes Are Reportedly Spotted "Canoodling"

In May 2022, Page Six reports Holmes and Robach were "canoodling" in bars near ABC. From May 30 to June 5, they travel to London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with a source telling the Daily Mail that "staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them."

8 August 2022: Robach and Holmes Allegedly Separate From Spouses

In August, both Holmes and Robach reportedly separated from their spouses and got their own places. "They felt very comfortable dating in the open after that," a source said. Robach was reportedly waiting until after her divorce was final to open up about it. In September, she and Shue listed their West Village apartment. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

9 November 2022: Their Relationship Is Revealed

In November, Holmes and Robach started taking their relationship out in public. They ran the New York City Marathon together and also started hanging out together in bars. Sources told The Mail that the two appeared cozy. "At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap," they said.

On November 11, they enjoyed a romantic weekend getaway "holed up" in the Shawangunk Mountains, where they stayed in "a remote and charming stone and wood paneled cottage," per the Mail. Holmes is photographed grabbing Robach's butt. On November 28, they are seen holding hands after work. The Daily Mail reveals the affair on November 30.

10 December 2022: Holmes and Robach Are Taken Off GMA

On December 5, both Holmes and Robach were pulled off the air. According to sources, ABC News president Kim Godwin sent a letter to employees on Monday, explaining that Holmes and Robach will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program. She said that "continuing coverage" of the co-anchors' romance "can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News." Godwin added: "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best." "And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism," she wrote.

However, a source tells People, "There are no suspensions here at all. The network is just gathering information at this time. They're investigating the relationship and understanding the details before figuring out what's next."