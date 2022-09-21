When the sad news was revealed that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at the age of 96, many people wondered how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be incorporated into the events surrounding her funeral. After all, the couple willingly stepped away from their roles as working members of the Royal Family in 2022 and moved to America. In the past few years, the two have openly discussed their turmoil with members of the notoriously private family, making claims of racism and repression. However, the couple was very much a part of the mourning process and even spent time with William and Kate. So, what is next on Harry and Meghan's agenda? One royal expert has weighed in.

1 Harry and Meghan Won't Stick Around the UK

Don't expect Harry and Meghan to stick around the United Kingdom. A source dished to Us Weekly that the couple will promptly return home to Montecito to see their children.

2 They Will Return Home "Immediately"

"Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they'll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks," the insider told the magazine. They noted that it's "the longest amount of time they've been apart from their children."

3 They Miss Their Kids "Like Crazy"

"They've missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can't wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks," the insider added.

4 Another Royal Expert Agrees

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously predicted the couple's early departure, basing it on their avoidance of Prince William and Kate Middleton and vice versa during the funeral. "The only meeting they had…was when they were driving down the long drive [in] Windsor, crossed paths and reversed so that they could see each other and Harry could see his niece and nephews," she told Entertainment Tonight. "That's the extent of the reunion and that was by chance. I think that says a lot and I think we'll probably see the Sussexes on their way back to America very soon." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 The Couple Remains in the UK

However, the couple remained in the United Kingdom as of Monday night. The Times claimed that sources informed them that Harry and Meghan had yet to fly back to America. There have also been reports that Meghan had requested a meeting with her father-in-law, King Charles, in hopes of reconciling.