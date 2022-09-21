Extra

This is What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Do "Almost Immediately," According to Royal Source

They are about to make a major move. 

By Leah Groth
September 21, 2022
By Leah Groth
September 21, 2022

When the sad news was revealed that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at the age of 96, many people wondered how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be incorporated into the events surrounding her funeral. After all, the couple willingly stepped away from their roles as working members of the Royal Family in 2022 and moved to America. In the past few years, the two have openly discussed their turmoil with members of the notoriously private family, making claims of racism and repression. However, the couple was very much a part of the mourning process and even spent time with William and Kate. So, what is next on Harry and Meghan's agenda? One royal expert has weighed in. 

1
Harry and Meghan Won't Stick Around the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan
Shutterstock

Don't expect Harry and Meghan to stick around the United Kingdom. A source dished to Us Weekly that the couple will promptly return home to Montecito to see their children. 

2
They Will Return Home "Immediately"

Shutterstock

"Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they'll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks," the insider told the magazine. They noted that it's "the longest amount of time they've been apart from their children."

3
They Miss Their Kids "Like Crazy"

Shutterstock

"They've missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can't wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks," the insider added. 

4
Another Royal Expert Agrees

Shutterstock

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously predicted the couple's early departure, basing it on their avoidance of Prince William and Kate Middleton and vice versa during the funeral. "The only meeting they had…was when they were driving down the long drive [in] Windsor, crossed paths and reversed so that they could see each other and Harry could see his niece and nephews," she told Entertainment Tonight. "That's the extent of the reunion and that was by chance. I think that says a lot and I think we'll probably see the Sussexes on their way back to America very soon." 

5
The Couple Remains in the UK

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, the couple remained in the United Kingdom as of Monday night. The Times claimed that sources informed them that Harry and Meghan had yet to fly back to America. There have also been reports that Meghan had requested a meeting with her father-in-law, King Charles, in hopes of reconciling. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • The Real Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been "Left in the Cold," According to a Royal Expert
    The Real Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been "Left in the Cold," According to a Royal Expert
    Extra

    The Real Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been "Left in the Cold," According to a Royal Expert

    The couple was the victim of a major "snub," and this is why. 

  • sad woman sitting alone
    sad woman sitting alone
    Relationships

    The Loneliest Zodiac Sign

    One is the loneliest number.

  • A closeup of someone using hand sanitizer from a bottle
    A closeup of someone using hand sanitizer from a bottle
    Health

    If You're Using This Hand Sanitizer, Stop Now

    The FDA just issued a new warning for this product.

  • woman looks at laptop in shock
    woman looks at laptop in shock
    Extra

    Woman Checks Family's Bank Account After the Death of Her Grandmother, Learns That They Are $99 Billion in Debt

    Woman left in shock after discovery.

  • Jennie Garth visits the Build Series to discuss the Fox series “BH90210” at Build Studio on August 05, 2019 in New York City
    Jennie Garth visits the Build Series to discuss the Fox series “BH90210” at Build Studio on August 05, 2019 in New York City
    Health

    Jennie Garth's Shocking Arthritis Diagnosis

    "I'm not old enough," the star said.

  • Video Shows Pastor Allegedly Grabbing Woman by Neck and Kicking Her Out of Church
    Video Shows Pastor Allegedly Grabbing Woman by Neck and Kicking Her Out of Church
    Extra

    Video Shows Pastor Allegedly Grabbing Woman by Neck and Kicking Her Out of Church

    Pastor claims he felt threatened.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group