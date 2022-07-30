Extra

7 Things Worse Than Stepping on a Lego, According to Reddit

Avoid these painful mistakes.

By Michael Martin
July 30, 2022
By Michael Martin
July 30, 2022

The sprawling online space that is Reddit can seem like a haven for the oddly specific (see the subreddit of that exact name), but one of the great things about it is that it provides a place to find support in life's most painful moments. Like this month, when Redditors discussed things that are worse than stepping on a Lego. Never say it doesn't tackle the most important issues of our time.  

1
Stepping on An Upturned Plug

Black power cord cable unplugged
Shutterstock

Upturned power plugs—and their equally excruciating cousins, computer and cellphone charger plugs—earned several mentions and thousands of upvotes.

Reddit user @eyetis shared this eye-watering tale: "My freshman year of college I jumped off my half-lofted bed straight into my computer charger…. It was a circular plug and took a giant chunk out of my skin. I've stepped on tacks, needles, and glass before but this was definitely the worst of all of those because of how blunt the edges are."

2
Biting the Inside of Your Mouth

Woman with a toothache
Shutterstock

The horrific experience of taking a chunk out of the side of your mouth while noshing on something delightful attracted many groans of commiseration and more than 5,000 upvotes. Some variations on this theme were offered: "Biting so hard it crunches," said one Redditor. "When you bite it multiple times in the EXACT SAME SPOT multiple times during the EXACT SAME MEAL," said another. 

3
Stepping on This Dog-Related Item

Dog chew snack stick.
Shutterstock

The pain of a Lego has apparently nothing on certain dog snacks. "Stepping on a hard dog chew that has the ability to roll at 3 a.m on the way to the bathroom," offered @notsleptyet. 

"My dog has a knack for chewing her hard toys into sharp little torture devices, and likes to carry them anywhere and everywhere around the house with her," agreed @misplacedvegetation. "So anyways, I don't flop into bed face first anymore."

4
Stepping on a Headphone Jack

Headphone plug on a red background
Shutterstock

Audiophiles, be warned: "I once stepped on an upturned 3.5mm headphone jack, which went entirely and fully into the heel of my foot," said @TheGruesomeTwosome. "Didn't even notice until I sat down and got tangled in the wire when I tried to cross my leg. Just took it out, no blood, no paid, just a perfect little hole. It was very bizarre."

5
Getting Hit on the Ankle With This

Close up of woman riding black electric kick scooter at cityscape.
Shutterstock

"The only thing in existence that hurts more than stepping on a lego is getting hit in the ankle with the side of a scooter," said @Humble_Wonder937. Another Redditor confessed that "My little sister is a monster and bangs her stainless steel scooter into my feet on purpose because she thinks me wailing in pain is funny. I want to throw out that scooter so bad, but my parents will probably buy her another one." This caused another Redditor to suggest the little sister be disposed of instead.

6
Stepping on This at Night

Water puddle on laminate floor.
Shutterstock

"When you have socks on, go into your kitchen area, and step into 'wet,'," said @CarderCS2. Pet lovers related heavily, with one confessing he tends to pray it's "only vomit."

7
Stepping on Two Legos

Mans hand holds a red toy block against mix of building blocks background. concept photo of imagination, creativity, planning and ideas.
Shutterstock

Many other podiatric tortures were mentioned, including stepping on a Monopoly house and stepping a second time on a Lego that's embedded in your foot. But the horrifying prospect of this seemed to win the thread.

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Alena Wicker
    Alena Wicker
    Extra

    This 13-Year-Old is Headed to Medical School. "Mama I Made it."

    Alena Analeigh will be starting medical school in 2024.

  • A foot in pink sneakers stuck into chewing gum on street
    A foot in pink sneakers stuck into chewing gum on street
    Smarter Living

    The Unluckiest Month for Your Zodiac Sign

    An astrologer says this is what you can expect.

  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    Extra

    Elon Musk's Sister Reveals His Hidden Talents. Can You Guess at Least One?

    Tesla's founder is a man of many gifts.

  • whole fish in fish market
    whole fish in fish market
    Health

    Eating Fish Prepared This Way May Cause Cancer

    Fish is healthy—unless it's made like this.

  • Keanu Reeves at the "John Wick 3" premiere
    Keanu Reeves at the "John Wick 3" premiere
    Extra

    Keanu Reeves is Not Alone. These Celebrities Are Also Banned in China.

    The John Wick star joins a who's-who list of Hollywood stars who are persona non grata.

  • person opening bathroom door
    person opening bathroom door
    Health

    5 Health Hazards Lurking in Your Bathroom

    You'll want to watch out for these.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group