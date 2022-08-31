On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana tragically died in a Paris car accident. Her two children with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry were just 15 and 12 years old respectively when their beloved mother died. One of the most heartbreaking images from Diana's funeral was of the two boys, absolutely heartbroken. The brothers have spent many of the anniversaries of her death together, mourning their late mother's passing in unison. However, according to multiple reports, they will not mark the 25th anniversary of her death this year together.

1 Harry and William Will Mourn Separately

According to The Telegraph, the estranged brothers have opted to mourn separately with their families, Prince William with Kate Middleton and their children in the UK, and Prince Harry in Montecito with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

2 William Will be Moving in His New House

The publication adds that Prince William and his family will spend the landmark anniversary moving into their new home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor following their summer visit with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral.

3 Harry and Meghan Will Go to the UK in September

Harry and Meghan, who are planning a trip to the UK in September and will stay at Frogmore Cottage, likely won't even spend time with their family during that trip.

4 Harry Will Privately Mourn This Year

Harry revealed to guests at a recent dinner that he planned to mourn in private."I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it," he said. "I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her. Every day, I hope to do her proud."

5 Harry and William Mourned Diana Together in 2017

At the 20th anniversary of Diana's death in 2017, Wiliam and Harry publicly mourned their mother by laying flowers at the gates of Kensington Palace. They also visited the White Garden, a garden on the grounds planted in her memory.