The Real Reason Prince Harry Told Meghan That He "Lost" His Dad

Prince Harry tragically lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when he was just 12 years old. Now, in his late 30s, he claims he has lost his father, Prince Charles too. Of course, Prince Charles is still alive, but in Meghan Markle's explosive new interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex makes a declaration that her husband "lost" his father as a result of stepping down from his role as a working member of the Royal Family and moving across the world to the United States of America. Read on to learn what caused such a dramatic declaration and how it can influence the future of the Royal family.

1 Harry Believes He "Lost" His Dad Over Megxit

In the interview, published online Monday, Meghan was asked by interviewer Allison P. Davis about her relationship with her own estranged father, Thomas Markle. "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," she said. Later, when she was asked if "there is room for forgiveness between her and her royal in-laws and her own family," she responded: "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything… I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."

2 She Accused the UK Media of Racism

ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In the lengthy interview, she also aimed at the British media, accusing them of racism, and explaining why she refused to give them a photo of her son, Archie, immediately after his birth, as is a customary practice of the Royal Family. "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?… You tell me how that makes sense and then I'll play that game," she said.

3 She Revealed Her Big Return to Instagram

She also revealed a big secret. "I'm getting back… on Instagram," the former influencer told the publication. Prior to settling down with Harry, Meghan had a blog, The Tig, and was very active on the social media website.

4 Their Netflix Show Is About Their "Love Story"

In the interview, Meghan and Harry deny they are filming a "reality show," but instead: "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story." When asked if what "they are currently filming is a documentary about their love story," Meghan replied: "What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey… I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed… When the media has shaped the story around you, it's really nice to be able to tell your own story."

5 Meghan Says She and Harry Are "Like Salt and Pepper"

During the interview, Meghan shows off the home office she shares with Harry. "Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren't able to work and live together," Harry said, with noting that he "enunciates family with a vocal eye roll." Later when asked if Harry "feels isolated" being far from his family, Meghan replied: "Well, look, we're both building community… I didn't have friends up here." She added: "We're like salt and pepper. We always move together."