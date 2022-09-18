Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in January 2020, moving to California to build a new life and explore new opportunities. While the couple have expressed no regrets about their decision, sources say Harry is struggling since returning to the UK—especially in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Here's why Harry feels lonely and isolated, according to royal insiders.

1 The Cost Of Freedom

While the Royal Family have been operating in harmony as a single unit, Harry has been excluded, sources say. "I think this must be a very lonely time for Harry by all accounts on the day of the late Queen's death, having to arrange his own travel," says royal expert Douglas Murray. "Being reminded of the fact that if he had been part of the family still, he would have been looked after by them but he had to go his own way because he said he would."

2 Royal Revelations

The Royal Family—particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton—are reportedly wary of being candid around Harry and Meghan, in case their conversations end up being included in Harry's upcoming memoir. "Now he's seeing some of the costs of it," Murray says. "One of the costs of it is a certain coldness from members of the family. How could you not guard what you say when a member has said so many things about the family and is expected to say more."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Military Uniform

Harry was stripped of his military titles (Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command) when leaving the Royal Family, which means he cannot join William in uniform. Disgraced family member Prince Andrew is also banned from wearing the uniform. Instead, Harry will wear a morning suit for all official events honoring Queen Elizabeth II. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," a Sussex spokesperson said.

4 Supported By the King

Harry still has the love and support of his father during this tumultuous time. King Charles made a point of including Harry and Meghan in his first official speech as monarch, making it clear they are still considered an important part of the family. "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," King Charles said.

5 Losing His Ally

Harry enjoyed a close and special relationship with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he said in a statement. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III."