The Real Reason Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been "Left in the Cold," According to a Royal Expert

The couple was the victim of a major “snub,” and this is why. 

By Leah Groth
September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been at odds with the Royal Family for years. Ever since 2020 when they announced their "Megxit" from England in 2020, Harry's relationship with both his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William has been fractured. When his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, passed away, Harry and Meghan showed up at the funeral. However, because they are no longer working members of the family, their participation wasn't quite the same as other members still actively involved. Now, one expert reveals the real reason the couple have been "left in the cold." 

The Couple Were Majorly Snubbed When Uninvited to State Reception

According to the expert, the couple was "left in the cold" and were the victims of a major "snub" when they were uninvited to the "state reception of the century" at Buckingham Palace. Reports claim that the couple was initially invited to attend. However, later were uninvited due to the fact that they were no longer working members of the Royal Family. 

It Shows They Are "Out"

The Telegraph's Associate Editor Camilla Tominey explains that this "shows that they may have a discretionary 'in' when it comes to family occasions but where major events involving world leaders are concerned, they are well and truly 'out'…"

"They Remain Very Much on the Outside Looking In"

"Failing to feature among the 1,000-strong guest list for one of the biggest palace pow wows in living memory – even though it is being hosted by Harry's father and stepmother – does rather drive home the reality that they remain very much on the outside looking in," she continued. "Indeed, even the last minute nature of the 'un-invitation' suggests communications between the palace and their former principals aren't what they used to be."

Another Expert Agrees

Margaret Thatcher's former aide and foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner agreed that the snub sent a clear message about where the Sussexes stand in the family. "Harry and Meghan are realising the monarchy still calls the shots," he tweeted. 

The Couple Did "Everything" They Could to Be Supportive

According to a source close to the Sussexes, the royal couple have done "everything" they could to show their support."They have done everything as best they could. They have turned up, they have smiled, shaken hands, whatever was asked," they said. 

