The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "Furious" Over Treatment of Their Children, Says Expert

They reportedly aren’t happy about Archie and Lillibet Not Getting HRH titles.

By Leah Groth
September 16, 2022
September 16, 2022

The death of Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly shaken up the Royal Family in more ways than one. Not only is everyone dealing with the grief of losing their family member and the longest reigning British monarch of all time, but the hierarchy has instantly changed and moved everyone up one step closer to the throne. Additionally, it has brought into question how non-working royals, specifically Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew, should be classified during this difficult period and here on after. And, according to a new report, Harry and Meghan are "furious" over the way their children are being treated. 

1
Harry and Meghan Have Insinuated Their Kids Are Discriminated Against Because of Their Skin Color

Markle Markle talks about her father Thomas Markle during Oprah interview
Harpo Productions via CBS

When Meghan did her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey she insinuated that her children, Archie and Lillibet, were not given Prince and Princess titles because of their skin color. She said that "the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that the other grandchildren" was concerning to her. When Oprah asked if it was "because of his race," Meghan agreed. "All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she responded. 

2
The Royals Maintain It Has to Do with Succession

Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, attends the launch of the team selected to represent the UK at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Bart Lenoir / Shutterstock

However, per the Royal Family, it never had to do with skin color. Instead, it had to do with the order of succession. And now that Harry has moved up, his children are now eligible to receive the Prince and Princess titles. 

3
And That Harry and Meghan Abandoned Their Life as Working Royals

Shutterstock

However, according to the Sun, they will not be given HRH titles, and King Charles is behind the decision. Per the publication, the decision had to do with the fact that Harry and Meghan made the decision to abandon their lives as working royals. 

4
They Have Been "Relentless"

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
Shutterstock

"That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals," an insider told the UK paper. "They have been relentless since the Queen died," the insider continued, saying they "have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess."

5
The Couple Is Furious, at Least According to One Expert

Shutterstock

The insider says that the couple is very upset about the decision. "But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH," the source insisted.

6
There is a Compromise

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal expert Phil Dampier added to MailOnline that the couple "should be pleased" with the "classic compromise" on titles. "Even though their children are still high up in the line of succession, they will not be working royals, so it's quite right they shouldn't have titles," he said.

"Lots of people think Harry and Meghan themselves should lose their titles, so I think they should just accept this compromise and be grateful as it could be a lot worse for them and their children."

