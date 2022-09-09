Extra

The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Didn't Join Prince Harry to See the Queen, Expert Reveals

People are wondering why the Duchess opted out of joining her husband.

By Leah Groth
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022

On Thursday afternoon members of the Royal Family dropped what they were doing and rushed over to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to say their goodbyes to the Queen. Prince Charles and Camilla were there, William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Sussex, and Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. While it was initially reported that Meghan Markle would join her husband, Prince Harry, in Balmoral, it was later announced that she would be staying in London where the couple was set to make a public appearance at the WellChild Awards on Thursday evening. Many people are wondering why the Duchess of Sussex didn't arrive with Harry, who unfortunately got to the castle too late to see his beloved grandmother. According to an expert, there was a very good reason the former Suits star was not in attendance. 

The Family Wanted Harry There

According to a source, the family very much wanted Harry to make the trip to say goodbye to his grandmother. "It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight

Meghan May Not Have Been Invited, According to One Source

The reason why Meghan, who has been on a recent media blitz lashing out at her husband's family, didn't end up going? "But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," Nicholl added.

"It Is Quite Significant" That Harry Is There Without Her

The expert insinuates that her absence signifies the serious strife between the former actress and her in-laws. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife," Nicholl continued.  

One Expert Believes That Meghan Isn't There Because Kate Isn't

However, another royal expert theorized that her absence had more to do with her sister-in-law also not being present. "A source has [stated] that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral," Harper's BAZAAR contributing royal correspondent, Omid Scobie, tweeted. "Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight's WellChild Awards)."

Another Expert Thinks It Is Because She Wouldn't Be "Warmly Welcomed"

The BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell believes that Meghan didn't go because she knew her presence wouldn't be appreciated. "She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it," he said. 

Harry and Meghan Paid Tribute on Their Website

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history on their website, Archewell. They changed it to a simple black background with white text. "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022," it reads. 

