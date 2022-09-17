While it is traditional for members of the Royal Family to wear military uniforms to events during the mourning period, King Charles was faced with a unique predicament after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. After all, while his brother, Prince Andrew, and son, Prince Harry, both put in their military service time, neither one is considered a working member of the Royal Family anymore. Initially, it was decided that Andrew, but not Harry, would be allowed to wear his uniform to the Queen's vigil only. However, according to new reports, both men will now be able to wear the honorable attire to the event.

1 Harry Can Wear His Uniform to the Grandchildren's Vigil

A Kensington Palace spokesperson has revealed that Prince Harry will be dressed in military uniform as he stands beside his grandmother's coffin with his cousins and brother during the 15 minute long tribute.

2 He Will Be Joined By His Cousins

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise, James Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, and Prince Harry are all expected to be at the vigil. At the head of the coffin will be the future King of England, the Prince of Wales, while the Duke of Sussex will be at the foot.

3 The Other Cousins Will Wear Dark Clothes

Both Harry and William will be in uniform at the King's request, while the other cousins will wear morning coats and dark, formal dress attire. "I understand it was the King's request that Prince Harry would be permitted to wear uniform when the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil beside her coffin on Saturday evening," GB News royal reporter Cameron Walker tweeted. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Harry Has Been Dressed in Black Suits at the Other Events

Harry wore a black suit adorned with his medals during the Queen's coffin procession on Wednesday, while his brother was dressed in military garb. Andrew was also dressed in a suit, while his siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and the Earl of Wessex, all wore military uniforms.

5 Experts Call It a Great Compromise

"I wouldn't characterise this as Harry throwing a strop over not being able to wear a uniform or the Palace bowing to public opinion – Harry divides the public. A grandchildren's vigil is a neat solution though," Royal Reporter Richard Palmer tweeted.