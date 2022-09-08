Extra

The Queen Has Died. Here's What Will Happen Next.

Queen Elizabeth was 96.

September 8, 2022
September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has passed away at the age of 96. Just hours after a representative confirmed that Her Majesty's health was ailing and the Royal Family rushed to be by her side, it was revealed that England's longest serving monarch had died. She has reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years, recently celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. Here is everything you need to know about how she died, when Charles will take over as King, and what to expect in the next few weeks. 

The Queen Died "Peacefully"

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
Shutterstock

In a statement, the family confirmed the news. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," they revealed in a tweet.

Charles Is the New King of England

prince charles facts
Shutterstock

Immediately after Queen Elizabeth's death, her son, Prince Charles became King Charles. He has been heir apparent to the throne since he was three and his mother became Queen. 

Prince William Is Now Next in Line to the Throne

Prince William
Shutterstock

Following the death of his beloved grandmother and his father's succession to the throne, this makes William next in line. This means that if anything happens to his father, King Charles, he will step in as King of England. 

King Charles Will Soon Address the Nation

Shutterstock

According to reports, Charles and his wife, Camilla, will head to London tomorrow. A statement from the new King is also imminent. 

There Will Be a Ten-Day Mourning Period

Shutterstock

The United Kingdom will mourn the death for a period of ten days, until her funeral. There will also be a celebration of the Queen's reign. The national mourning period is to be "observed by all," including national representatives serving abroad.

King Charles Will Tour the UK During the Mourning Period

Shutterstock

Prior to his mother's funeral, King Charles along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will embark on a tour of the UK.

The Queen's Funeral Will Take Place at Westminster Abbey

kate had trees for the ceremony in the church
Shutterstock

The funeral, which will take place ten days from now at Westminster Abbey, is a Day of National Mourning. However, this does not mean that every employer is required to give time off. At noon that day there will be a two minute silence honoring the Queen.  

The Queen's Coffin Will Return to Buckingham Palace

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Two days following her death, the Queen's coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace by either plane or train. It will be met by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet at St. Pancras station.  

