Queen Elizabeth II has passed away and Prince Charles is now King Charles III—but how will that impact the popularity of the Royal Family? A recent poll from Ipsos tracked how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's scorched-earth Oprah Winfrey interview impacted public opinion of the royal family, and the results showed: Not much had changed. Here's who are the most and least favorite members of the royal family—ranked by starting with the least. Read on to see who is #1.

14 Prince Andrew

No surprise there—Prince Andrew has been engulfed in scandal after scandal in recent years, from Air Miles Andy to his dubious relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. His mother the Queen protected him during her lifetime—it remains to be seen what will happen with Charles as King.

13 Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is not considered a "working royal", and eyebrows have been raised about her sartorial choices. The most infamous example of this is the hat she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.

12 Prince Edward

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex is among the more quiet members of the royal family. He has been married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex since 1999. They have two children: Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn. One royal expert claims that Edward was Queen's favorite child.

11 Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice. Their parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Eugenie in particular was said to be very close to her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

10 The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall—now Queen Consort—has enjoyed quite the character rehabilitation since her infamous affair with then-Prince Charles, while he was married to the late Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth publicly endorsed Camilla as Queen Consort during a speech in February 2022. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizabeth said.

9 Prince Charles/King Charles III

King Charles III has had a rocky relationship with the public—he was vastly unpopular when Princess Diana died, but has since experienced a resurgence of public affection. On September 8, 2022, he became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

8 The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex began her royal career as one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family—but it didn't last. Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry, and they have two children: Archie, and Lilibet.

7 Prince Philip

Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth II's most loyal and steadfast supporter for 73 years of marriage, until his death in April 2021. It is Philip who affectionately called Queen Elizabeth by her childhood nickname of Lilibet.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Any of the Queen's Great-Grandchildren

The late Queen had 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Born on September 18, 2021, Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi, daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is the youngest of the Queen's great-grandchildren.

5 Princess Anne

Princess Anne is another quiet member of the Royal Family. The second of Queen Elizabeth II's four children and the only daughter, Anne was said to enjoy a warm and close relationship with her late mother.

4 Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family for his whole life. The youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana no longer lives in the UK but says it will always be his home.

3 The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge has enjoyed enduring popularity throughout her courtship with Prince William and subsequent marriage. They have three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

2 Prince William

Prince William remains one of the most popular members of the Royal Family. He is officially next in line to become king after King Charles III, and his son Prince George will then follow in his footsteps.

1 Queen Elizabeth II

Bittersweet and unsurprising, the most popular member of the Royal Family is—was—Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022. She ascended the throne at the tender age of 27 and remained there for 70 years and 214 days, an exemplary public figure with a steadfast commitment to duty and hard work.