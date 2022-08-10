Extra

This is Why the New Season of "The Crown" Will Be "Very Painful" for Royal Family

The upcoming season will rehash some of the most scandalous events.

August 10, 2022
August 10, 2022

The Crown, the wildly successful historical drama centering around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has tackled several controversial royal scandals over the past four seasons. However, perhaps the most painful of all for the royal family has been the affair between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. And, according to one royal expert, when the show returns for season 5, slated to air in November 2022, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall might experience further trauma. 

Season 5 Will Continue to Focus on the Breakdown of Charles' and Diana's Marriage

Time magazine cover with report about Lady Diana in the nineties
Shutterstock

Season 4 of The Crown started to delve into the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, her struggles with motherhood, and the downfall of their relationship. The upcoming season will continue replaying the love triangle drama, and one royal expert says it will be "very painful" for both Camilla and Charles. 

It Won't Make Camilla Look Good

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a visit in Germany
Shutterstock

According to the expert, Camilla won't fare well in the public eye after this season. "A lot of the weekly show is, I'm told, about Diana and right up to her death, and we'll obviously be blaming Camilla because the last one [Series 4] was very unkind about her," Angela Levin, author of the upcoming book, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort, tells Daily Star

It Will Also Detail 1992, the Queen's "Annus Horribilis"

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
Shutterstock

This season could also tackle the catastrophic events of 1992, dubbed Annus Horribilis by the Queen. "1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure," the Queen said at her ruby jubilee. "In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'annus horribilis.'" Scandals included the phone calls between Charles and Camilla's lusty phone calls, the pain suffered by Diana, and Sarah Ferguson's "toe sucking scandal."

Old Feelings of Resentment Could Arise

Charles, Prince of Wales at the 21st session of the UN Conference on Climate Change
Shutterstock

Levin believes that rehashing the past could make the Queen once again resentful at Camilla, adding that she thinks they are afraid. "I think it will be very painful," she said. "If they do what we all think they'll do, [The Crown will] blame Camilla again or blame the Queen or blame Prince Charles again. But you can't stop a programme like that."

The Royals Will Survive

Members of the British royal family at Trooping the Colour 2017
Lorna Roberts / Shutterstock

However, she does believe that they will survive. "I think they're used to having a difficult life with people saying rude things and making bad comments. But actually, it can in some ways turn people around when they realise it's not true," she continued. "There's nothing really they can do about it. It's a great shame. They just have to have what the Queen has always said, a stiff upper lip."

