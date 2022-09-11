Extra

Doctor Uses Truck to Power a Vasectomy During Power Outage. "We All Had a Good Laugh Together Too."

Thinking outside the (electric) box.

September 11, 2022
September 11, 2022

In what might be a first for modern medicine, a doctor in Austin, Texas, performed a vasectomy using a power line hooked up to an electric Rivian truck. Urologist Dr. Christopher Yang was forced to get creative when a power outage at his clinic meant patient appointments would have to be canceled and rescheduled. The vasectomy appointment was one of those possible cancellations—until a member of staff joked about Dr. Yang using his truck to power the procedure. Here's what happened.

1
Power Outage

Christopher Yang/Twitter

Dr. Yang's office experienced a power outage, resulting in people getting their appointments canceled. When it came to the vasectomy patient, a staff member joked that Dr. Yang's 4-month-old Rivian R1T pickup truck could be used as a backup power source. The electrocautery device needed to perform a vasectomy required very little power, so technically the plan could work.

2
The Patient Agrees

Christopher Yang/Twitter

Dr. Yang discovered an extension power cord long enough to go from his car into the clinic—and what started off as a joke suddenly became reality. "When talking to the patient, we mentioned that we could just reschedule the procedure itself, or, if he was up for it, we could do the vasectomy using power from the truck," Dr. Yang told  WGLT. "And he had a good laugh as well, and we agreed."

3
What If the Power Fails?

Shutterstock

Dr. Yang had a backup plan in case the power failed: He was planning to use a handheld cautery device which would do the job, but it wasn't as precise as the electric one. The truck has multiple 110v and 12v outlets, and Yang was concerned the power might get interrupted during the procedure. Thankfully, it didn't.

4
Success!

electric fan
Shutterstock

The 20-30 minute vasectomy procedure went off without a hitch. Not only did the Rivian power the cautery device, but it also kept a little fan going, a relief as the air conditioning was obviously not working. "After we were done, I told his family. We all had a good laugh together too," Dr. Yang says.

5
A Hero Truck

Shutterstock

Dr. Yang bought the truck in May and took it on a road trip from Texas to Colorado, where he drove around Pikes Peak. He isn't planning to use it for any more procedures—but likes having the option in a pinch. "I'm not sure that this (vasectomy) should be planned use of the truck," he joked. "But it's definitely great to have that as a backup just in case."

