You probably know Tessa Thompson for her roles in Creed, Westworld, and as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But two decades ago, she got her first gig in a 1990 music video, which is also where she had her first kiss. In a new interview, the actor opened up about that formative lip lock and her first taste of Hollywood. Keep reading for more, and for star duos whose relationships bloomed, check out 16 Celebrity Couples Who Were Friends First.

Tessa Thompson had her first kiss in a Brenda Russell music video.

Though Thompson didn't consistently act during her childhood, she did end up in a music video for pop and R&B artist Brenda Russell for the song "Stop Running Away," thanks to a friend of her father's who was a casting director and thought she was perfect for the role. Speaking to W Magazine for their "Great Performances" issue, the star of the romance Sylvie's Love talked about how her first-ever role led to her first-ever kiss. "It's immortalized for life," Thompson said of the smooch.

She was in elementary school old when it happened.

"In the video, I think it’s this idea that we play the younger version of this married couple whose relationship is falling apart, and they're trying to get back to their child selves," Thompson recalled. "I play this woman, and I'm in a wedding dress. We get married. I was six, but I remember that day feeling very adult, so it didn't scare me. I felt like I was born for this."

The 37 year old pointed out that she didn't act on screen again until many years later—her first official credit is a 2003 short film—but evidently something about her earliest acting experience stuck.

She still wonders what happened to the boy she kissed.

"I kissed a young boy who was also in the music video. His name was Floyd," Thompson said, later adding, "Actually, I think about Floyd every so often."

Floyd, if you're out there, show yourself!

Some of her filmed kisses haven't made the cut.

Her first kiss didn't end up on the cutting room floor, but, as it turns out, some of them have. In an interview with AOL Build, frequent co-stars Thompson and Chris Hemsworth shared that they'd actually shot a kiss and an almost-kiss in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, respectively. Both ended up not making the final cut as the Marvel Cinematic Universal didn't end up going the romantic route with the Valkyrie and Thor. "There's so much in the vault with us," Thompson said.

