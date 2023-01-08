Taylor Swift's beloved Scottish Fold cat Olivia Benson is officially the third-richest pet in the world, with a net worth of $97 million, according to the Ultimate Pet Rich List. But how is this monetary worth decided? Here's how All About Cats does it: "By analyzing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates, we discovered the top 50 most influential pets. We also wanted to see just how much these animals could make for their loving owners. Using Instagram data we estimated how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post to discover who among them were the highest earners, and how much the most influential cats could pull in per post." Here are the top 10 wealthiest pets, according to the list.

1 Gunther VI

Gunther is a German Shepherd dog worth $500 Million, thanks to canny property investments made on his behalf by humans who manage the dog's estate. German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein died in 1992 and left her entire $80 million fortune to Gunther III, who is Gunther VI's grandfather.

"To demonstrate his business ability and talent for real estate, it has been reported that Gunther has recently sold a mansion, formerly owned by Madonna, for $29 million in 2022. That's one clever dog," according to the list.

2 Nala Cat

Nala Cat is the face of a premium cat food brand and has millions of followers on social media. "Our runner-up in this list is not our highest-earning influencer, but rather our premium cat food owner, Nala Cat, with a net worth of $100 million," according to the list.

3 Swift's Olivia Benson

Swift's cat comes in at number 3. "With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers."

4 Oprah's Dogs

Oprah Winfrey's dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke come in at number 4. Each dog has their own trust fund and will inherit $30 million collectively. "Over the years I have felt the truest, purest love—the love of God, really, I imagine that's what God's love feels like—is the love that comes from your dog," Winfrey said on a Super Soul Sunday episode in 2014.

5 Jiffpom

Jiffpom the Pomeranian earns $32,906 per post. "With a follower count of almost 10 million, more than double that of our runner-up, Jiff takes the crown of the most influential pet on our list. This title is not his only claim to fame either: Jiff has two Guinness World Records (appearing in the 2015 edition for the fastest 10 meters on hind legs and fastest 5 meters on front paws), has featured in Katy Perry's music video for Dark Horse and has published his own book titled I am Jiffpom."

6 Lagerfeld's Choupette

Choupette is the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat and inherited $13 million after the designer passed away. She lived a famously luxurious life while he was alive, traveling around the world and eating the finest food. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 Betty White's Pontiac

Betty White's beloved Golden Retriever Pontiac passed away a few years ago and was worth $5 million. White did not replace him, as she was worried her advancing years might mean she would leave a pet behind with no one to look after it. "I had asked her if she wanted another animal, and she said to me she would prefer not because if she got a puppy or she went to a shelter, she'd always figured that the dog would outlive her," said agent Jeff Witjas. "And I would kid her. I said, 'Betty, you're outliving everybody. You're not going anywhere.' But she was so sensitive to animals."

8 Doug the Pug

Doug the Pug has 3.8 million followers on Instagram. "Similar to Jiffpom, Doug has featured in various music videos and for Katy Perry and Fall Out Boy, and has published his own book titled Doug the Pug: The King of Pop Culture, a New York Times bestseller," according to the list. "In Nashville, Tennessee, Doug the Pug Day takes place on May 20th, declared by the Mayor in 2019."

9 Tucker

Tucker is a Golden Retriever with 3.3 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million on TikTok. Tucker went viral as a puppy, and has a net worth of $2 million.

10 Marutaro

Marutaro is a Shibu Inu from Japan with a net worth of over $2 million. "My dog's name is Maru. He's an 11-year-old Shiba. He weighs 18 kilograms (40 pounds). He's considered to be a big Shiba. Maru's charm may be because he's round," said the dog's owner, Shinjiro Ono.