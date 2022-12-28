Extra

Teachers Tell Tattooed Mom to Watch School Nativity Play Through the Class Window

“They say it's offensive, they don't like it.”

By Ferozan Mast
December 28, 2022

A woman in Wales, UK, "addicted" to tattoos was reportedly banned from the audience of her child's Christmas nativity play, instead being told to watch from the class window through the back garden of the school. Mother-of-two Melissa Sloan, 45, has a face completely covered with tattoos and says she has 800 on her body in total, with three new designs every week.

Sloan says the school regularly bans her from events, and she can't even find work because of her tattoos. Here's what she has to say about the school banning her, and what her tattoos look like.

1
Banned From Events

Melissa Sloan

Sloan complains that the school regularly leaves her out of official events because of her appearance. "No Christmas parties and when I go to my child's school I don't get invited. They said once for me to go to the back garden, 'look through the class window' they told me. The teachers told me to do that, that's why I don't go to the school play."

2
Banned From the Pub

Shutterstock

Sloan says her appearance encourages a lot of negativity from strangers, both in real life and on her social media. She says she couldn't even go to her local pub on Christmas Day because of her "alternative" looks.

"I'm not allowed in the pub, it's all pubs – I've been banned for life from pubs in the past because of the tattoos," she says. "I [have gone] into pubs and have people look at me like I'm nobody, you get judgemental people."

3
No Christmas Activities

Shutterstock

Sloan says her partner Luke will have to go to the Christmas Fair in her stead, as she is not welcome. "He's [Luke] going tonight to the kids' fair as I can't go there as I'm not wanted. I feel so jealous as I can't go there and to the Christmas fair as I know what they're [teachers and parents] like towards me."

4
Can't Get a Job

Shutterstock

Sloan says she finds it impossible to get work because of her appearance. "I still can't get a job because of my tattoos, I can't even go into pubs around here because of it. They say it's offensive, they don't like it – it upsets them in the posh pubs. I take no notice."

5
Tattoo Break

Shutterstock

Sloan says she will take a break from getting tattoos over the holidays, to focus on her family. "I don't think I'll be having one [tattoo] around Christmas-time I'll leave that as it's our time. I'll be selfish if I have one around Christmas. It's their [the children's] time, it's not about me. I'll go for the glory after that, I can't wait to get back to normal."

