Publix and Target are Pulling These 9 Popular Foods from Stores

Target and Publix are two of the most popular stores in the U.S., with millions of customers perusing the retailers' expansive product offerings on a daily basis. However, if you bought any of nine particular products at either store lately, you'd be better off throwing them away instead of eating them. Both stores have just announced that the popular foods have been pulled from shelves due to the serious safety risk they may present. Read on to find out which foods are affected and what to do if you have them at home.

Nine popular foods are being recalled.

On Nov. 4, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods, Inc. had voluntarily recalled nine popular products produced under the Tastykake label. The recall notice is an update of a prior recall, initially communicated to the public on Oct. 31, and includes additional products.

The recalled products include Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes 12.75 oz. (6-2-count) with UPC 0-25600-00219-3 and enjoy by dates Dec. 14, Dec. 18, and Dec. 21; Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25 oz. (6-2 count) with UPC 0-25600-00223-0 and enjoy by dates Dec. 14, Dec. 18, and Dec. 21; Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25 oz. (6-2 count), both sold as whole packages and individually, with UPCs 0-25600-00230-8, 0-25600-00230-8, and 0-25600-00004-5 and enjoy by dates Dec. 14, Dec. 18, and Dec. 25; Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2 count), both sold as whole packages and individually, with UPCs 0-25600-00227-8 and 0-25600-00083-0 and enjoy by dates Nov. 24 and Dec. 1; Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets 14.25 oz. (6-2 count) with UPC 0-25600-00355-8 and enjoy by dates Nov. 20, Nov. 24, and Nov. 27; Tastykake Jelly Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2 count) with UPC 0-25600-00228-5 and enjoy by dates Nov. 22, Nov. 25, and Nov. 29; Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (Club Pack) 24 oz. (12-2 count) with UPC 0-25600-00396-1 and enjoy by dates Nov. 24 and Dec. 1; Tastykake 3 count Butterscotch Krimpets 3 oz. with UPC 0-25600-00002-1 and enjoy by dates Nov. 27, Dec. 1, and Dec. 8; and Tastykake 3 count Jelly Krimpets 3 oz. with UPC 0-25600-00025-0 and enjoy by date Nov. 25.

The foods were sold throughout the U.S.

The recalled multi-pack cupcakes were sold in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia, and the recalled Krimpets were sold across the U.S. by various retailers. Both Target and Publix have announced that both the cupcakes and Krimpets are being pulled from stores.

No Tastykake products other than the aforementioned cupcakes and Krimpets are being recalled at this time.

The recalled desserts may pose a serious safety risk.

The recall was initiated after a supplier to Flowers Foods notified the company that an ingredient they had provided may be contaminated with "tiny fragments of metal mesh wire."

At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reports of injury or other harm associated with the recalled foods.

If you purchased the desserts, get rid of them immediately.

If you bought any of the Tastykake desserts that are part of the recall, don't eat them. Instead, either return them to the store from which you bought them, where your purchase will be fully refunded, or throw them away.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Flowers Foods' Consumer Relations Center at 866-245-8921 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST or via the company's customer contact page.

