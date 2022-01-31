Making a run to Target for everyday essentials can make it easy to get your errands done with just one stop. And with 1,926 stores across the U.S.—meaning there's a location within 10 miles of most doorsteps—there's a decent chance you've popped in to pick up some items recently. But now, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that one product sold at Target poses a potentially serious health risk. Read on to see which product purchased from the megaretailer could be hazardous.

Target has announced a recall of Siren Birthday Cake Protein Bites.

On Jan. 27, the FDA announced that snack company Siren had issued a voluntary recall of its Siren Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites. The agency says that items were distributed and sold nationwide at Target locations.

The affected product can be identified by the UPC 8-62768-00048-3 printed on the bag and the UPC 8-62768-00049-0 printed on the product's caddie. One of four lot codes will also be stamped on the front of the bag: 21326, 21335, 21336, and 21340. The agency clarifies that the recall has impacted no other Siren products.

The product is being recalled due to potentially dangerous unlisted ingredients.

According to the FDA's notice, the recall was issued because the product may contain undeclared cashews and almond butter as ingredients, which can cause a serious or potentially fatal reaction in anyone who is allergic. The company says it became aware of the issue after a customer reported an allergic reaction to the item.

Recent legislation has changed the way food must be labeled for safety reasons. The Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act, requiring "Big 8" allergens including tree nuts such as cashews and almonds to be disclosed as allergens on all packaged food regulated by the FDA, was signed into law on Apr. 23, 2021 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should return them for a refund.

The agency advises that anyone who may have purchased the recalled item should return it to the store where it was purchased and request a full refund. Customers may also request an exchange of the product for one of the unaffected lots.

You can contact Siren with any questions about the recall or your refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Siren directly for more information by sending an email to hello@sirensnacks.com. You can also reach the company by phone at 650-667-0874 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.

