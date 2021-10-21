If You Bought These Four Foods, Throw Them Away Now, USDA Says

When you're looking for a quick meal to buy at the grocery store, what you're hungry for—and the time it might take for you to prepare it upon returning home—are likely at the top of your list of considerations.

What you're less likely to consider, however, is whether or not the food you choose has the potential to make you sick. Unfortunately, you might want to ask yourself that very question, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that one food company is recalling nearly 21,000 pounds of its foods due to safety issues. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.

A California-based company is recalling over 20,000 pounds of its food.

On Oct. 20, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 20,759 pounds of beef and pork tamales produced by Demaiz Inc., doing business as Mex-Tamale Foods, are being recalled.

The San Jose, California-based business produced the recalled tamales between Sept. 20 and Oct. 14, 2021. The affected tamales can be identified by establishment number EST. 45434, which is located within the USDA mark of inspection on their packaging.

Four products are being pulled from the market.

There are four types of tamales included in the recall:

Bulk packages of individually wrapped 6-oz. fully cooked, not shelf-stable Mex-Tamales Foods pork tamales wrapped in inedible corn husk

Bulk packages of individually wrapped 6-oz. fully cooked, not shelf-stable Mex-Tamales Foods beef tamales wrapped in inedible corn husk

Bulk packages of individually wrapped 8-oz. heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf-stable Mex-Tamales Foods pork tamales wrapped in inedible corn husk

Bulk packages of individually wrapped 6-oz. heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf-stable Mex-Tamales Foods pork tamales wrapped in inedible corn husk

The tamales were shipped to retail locations in Northern California and served at deli counters.

The foods are being recalled due to potential allergen contamination.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the tamales may contain sesame, a common allergen, that is not disclosed on the products' ingredients list.

The potential contamination was discovered when a worker from FSIS saw sesame seeds being incorporated into the company's tamale sauce, despite having no sesame listed on the products' labels. At the time the recall was announced, there had been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the recalled tamales.

If you have the recalled foods at home, throw don't eat them.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled tamales is "urged not to consume them," the recall notice states. Instead, either return them to the store from which they were purchased or throw them away.

If you have questions related to the recall, call Demaiz, Inc. President Alejandro Arreola at (408) 580-7745. If you have eaten the recalled tamales and are experiencing health issues that may be related to their consumption, contact a healthcare provider immediately.

