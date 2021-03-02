Health

If You Drink This, You Could Become Resistant to Antibiotics, Study Says

New research says ingesting this could promote antibiotic resistance.

By Kali Coleman
March 2, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
March 2, 2021
circle

When you have an infection, your doctor is likely to prescribe you an antibiotic that kills the bacteria making you sick. However, there's a chance you could be infected with bacteria that has become resistant to antibiotics—which means the medicine cannot effectively attack and kill it. According to a new study, something you drink every day could be making you more prone to this antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which can have dangerous consequences. Read on to find out if you're ingesting this potentially problematic substance, and for more drinks to avoid, If Your Milk Carton Doesn't Say This, the CDC Says Don't Drink It.

Drinking drinks with artificial sweeteners could make you more resistant to antibiotics.

Different types of sugar. Copy space. Top view.
iStock

University of Queensland researchers tested four commonly consumed artificial sweeteners to determine their effect on antibiotic resistance, publishing their results Feb. 16 in The ISME Journal. According to the study, all four of the sweeteners—saccharine, sucralose, aspartame, and acesulfame potassium—significantly contributed to antibiotic resistance by promoting the spread of antibiotic resistance genes in the intestine. The researchers say that there is evidence that these sweeteners cause bacteria damage, which is likely to produce a bacterial response called the SOS response. This reaction has been linked to the spread of antibiotic resistance genes, per the study, which could heighten someone's likelihood of developing bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics. And for more questionable food ingredients, If You Have This Popular Sauce at Home, Don't Use It, FDA Warns.

These artificial sweeteners are used frequently.

New York, USA - May 20, 2011: Splenda and Equal Product Shot zero calorie sweeteners: Splenda in a yellow packet, Equal in a blue packet. Splenda and Equal are artificial sweeteners used as a sugar substitute.
iStock

It's very likely you've used an artificial sweetener, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves their use as a safe sugar substitute in many foods and beverages. According to the study, approximately 117,000 tons of artificial sweeteners are used globally each year. Livestrong notes that sugar substitutes such as Sweet 'N Low, Sweet Twin, and Necta Sweet use saccharin, while Diet Coke includes a combination of saccharin and aspartame. Sucralose is used in Splenda, and acesulfame potassium is found in many sugar-free foods and drinks, per Healthline. And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The same researchers found that many medications can also promote antibiotics resistance.

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable man sitting alone on his bed and taking medication with water
Shutterstock

According to the study, antimicrobial resistance is usually caused by the creation of antibiotic resistance genes from the misuse or overuse of antibiotics. However, previous studies from the same researchers found that this can occur with non-antibiotic pharmaceuticals as well, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin or ibuprofen.

"It is becoming clear that we need to be very careful in our use of these common products, as overuse can rapidly increase the problems brought on by antimicrobial resistance," Jianhua Guo, PhD, one of the study's researchers and an associated professor from the University of Queensland's Advanced Water Management Centre, said in a statement. And for more medications to be cautious with, If You Take This Common Medication, Talk to a Doctor Before Your COVID Vaccine.

Thousands of people die each year from antibiotic resistance.

Old woman patient lying on Hospital bed with ventilator mask on her nose. She has her eyes closed.
iStock

Developing bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics can have deadly consequences. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that "antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health challenges of our time." According to the agency's data, at least 2.8 million people develop an antibiotic-resistant infection each year and more than 35,000 people die as a result. Antibiotic resistance occurs when "germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them," and if an infection cannot be stopped, it can lead to dangerous complications like sepsis, which is life-threatening. And for more food-related dangers, If You're Making Your Dinner in This, Stop Right Now, Experts Say.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Cake Boss hand surgery
    Cake Boss hand surgery
    Culture

    "Cake Boss" Star Says He May Never Bake Again

    Will this star be able to work after his injury?

  • A young woman wearing a face mask and sunglasses walking down the street with the sun shining behind her.
    A young woman wearing a face mask and sunglasses walking down the street with the sun shining behind her.
    Health

    The One Thing You're Neglecting to Do to Avoid COVID

    A doctor warns this one easy measure is overlooked.

  • Seats in a movie theater
    Seats in a movie theater
    Culture

    This Movie Theater Chain Filed for Bankruptcy

    Another beloved theater is struggling to stay afloat.

  • young woman shopping at a gift store
    young woman shopping at a gift store
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Gift Store Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    The brand is already planning to close locations.

  • A woman sitting on a park bench while wearing a face mask.
    A woman sitting on a park bench while wearing a face mask.
    Health

    You Can Still Catch COVID From Doing This Outdoor

    You still need a mask when doing this activity outside.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask opens the front door to a building
    A young woman wearing a face mask opens the front door to a building
    Health

    The CDC Is About to Announce This COVID Guideline Change

    The agency may release new recommendations this week.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE