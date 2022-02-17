Health

If You Have Any of These Deodorants, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says

The daily grooming products are being recalled due to a potential health risk.

By Zachary Mack
February 17, 2022
By Zachary Mack
February 17, 2022

Some days, deodorant and antiperspirant are just part of your morning grooming routine. On others, they can be a saving grace when you don't have access to a shower as quickly as you would like. But before you go to freshen up next time, you may want to double-check which deodorant or antiperspirant you're using after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about several products that could pose a potentially serious health risk. Read on to see which items could be jeopardizing your safety.

RELATED: If You Use This Common Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns.

The FDA announced a recall for certain types of Sure and Brut deodorants and antiperspirants.

Woman in tank top with a bath towel is applying deodorant while standing in bathroom on underarm after having a shower
iStock

On Feb. 16, the FDA announced that HRB Brands was voluntarily recalling certain types of antiperspirants and deodorants from its lineup. The affected products are all marked with an expiration date on or before August 2023. They include Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol 4 oz. (UPC 00827755070085), Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz. (UPC 00827755070108), Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol 154g (UPC 00827755070177), Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol 10 oz. (UPC 00827755070047), Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz. (UPC 00883484002025), and Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz. (00883484002278).

The products are being recalled after testing discovered they contain benzene.

Female doctor looking at test results of her patient. Breast examination. Mammogram. Health care concept, medical insurance. Womens health.
iStock

The agency says it initiated the recall after a review discovered that some of the affected products may contain benzene. While not listed as an ingredient, the chemical was found in the propellant used to spray the product out of the can.

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the recall notice states.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Anyone who has a recalled deodorant or antiperspirant should throw them out.

man in red shirt holding black trash bag
Shutterstock / Mike_shots

The FDA warns that anyone who purchased the recalled products should stop using them immediately and throw them out as soon as possible. And while no adverse reactions to the product have been reported yet, anyone who feels they may have experienced any problems related to a recalled deodorant or antiperspirant should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

You can also contact the company with any questions or to request a refund.

Shutterstock

Any customers with questions about the recall can contact the company by calling 1-866-615-0976 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST. You can also find more information and request a refund by visiting www.brutsurerecall2022.com.

RELATED: If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, responds to questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, responds to questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Opened Up About This COVID Problem

    And admitted he doesn't have the "right answer."

  • Nancy Sinatra in Paris in 1966.
    Nancy Sinatra in Paris in 1966.
    Culture

    See '60s Icon Nancy Sinatra Now

    Frank's daughter is now 81.

  • A woman shopping on Amazon using a laptop and phone
    A woman shopping on Amazon using a laptop and phone
    Smarter Living

    Prepare to Pay More for Amazon

    A pricing change goes into effect tomorrow.

  • teasing
    teasing
    Relationships

    The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Lead You On

    Don't be fooled by these folks.

  • An Alaska Airlines plane landing at an airport
    An Alaska Airlines plane landing at an airport
    Travel

    Alaska Airlines Is Making This Change to Flights

    It's going into effect immediately.

  • A senior person's hands holding supplement pills
    A senior person's hands holding supplement pills
    Health

    5 Supplements You Should Take for Memory Loss

    Your brain will thank you for these easy nutrient boosts.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group