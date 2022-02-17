Some days, deodorant and antiperspirant are just part of your morning grooming routine. On others, they can be a saving grace when you don't have access to a shower as quickly as you would like. But before you go to freshen up next time, you may want to double-check which deodorant or antiperspirant you're using after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about several products that could pose a potentially serious health risk. Read on to see which items could be jeopardizing your safety.

The FDA announced a recall for certain types of Sure and Brut deodorants and antiperspirants.

On Feb. 16, the FDA announced that HRB Brands was voluntarily recalling certain types of antiperspirants and deodorants from its lineup. The affected products are all marked with an expiration date on or before August 2023. They include Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol 4 oz. (UPC 00827755070085), Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz. (UPC 00827755070108), Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol 154g (UPC 00827755070177), Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol 10 oz. (UPC 00827755070047), Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz. (UPC 00883484002025), and Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol 6 oz. (00883484002278).

The products are being recalled after testing discovered they contain benzene.

The agency says it initiated the recall after a review discovered that some of the affected products may contain benzene. While not listed as an ingredient, the chemical was found in the propellant used to spray the product out of the can.

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the recall notice states.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Anyone who has a recalled deodorant or antiperspirant should throw them out.

The FDA warns that anyone who purchased the recalled products should stop using them immediately and throw them out as soon as possible. And while no adverse reactions to the product have been reported yet, anyone who feels they may have experienced any problems related to a recalled deodorant or antiperspirant should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

You can also contact the company with any questions or to request a refund.

Any customers with questions about the recall can contact the company by calling 1-866-615-0976 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST. You can also find more information and request a refund by visiting www.brutsurerecall2022.com.

